A modern, elegant and small apartment to inspire you

Come and join us on a tour of a recently redecorated apartment by MARKHAM STAGERS of Barcelona. If you're looking for something sleek and modern with a relaxed atmosphere and plenty of space then this property is sure to impress…
When we look at a living area like this we see the epitome of sleek, modern design. A touch of class. An interior designer who knows their business and can combine colours to create feeling and change the mood and energy of a room. The beautiful and refined dark wood flooring is the foundation of the simple dark and light palette which mixes a camel coloured rug with a black/grey couch and brown leather chair. The walls and ceiling are completely painted in white which makes the artwork even more punchy. And how much more punchy could we get than tropical parrots? Add some yellow and white striped accent cushion on the couches for a bit of spice! The choice of plants gives an exotic touch with very little pruning or watering. Simple to maintain. Low set furniture makes for an easy, relaxed vibe where guests and owners can put their feet up and chill out amid with the doors and windows open. Air and light floods the room. Electrical lighting is contemporary and gives added character to an already established room.
In the same space as the living area, we also have the dining table and chairs. Wonderfully colorful and modern marine artwork hangs from the walls. The vibrant design is accentuated by the green potted plant and lighter wood colour of the cabinet. The large farmed warm wood mirror is a striking feature that breaks up the white and dark, resting well with the artwork and straight, clean lines of the furniture. Again, the area is full of light and space. The atmosphere is relaxed and pleasant, not unlike a beach house, though far more chic and refined.
Sleeping close the ground is advised by many in oriental places. It is said to give the body better rest and keep in touch with the earth. Perhaps this is why the designer chose a sleeping arrangement like this. Though it also be because it looks so stylish and conformable. We love the red leaf accent pillow and cushion. The low-set stage bed has a touch of the Japanese mat flooring and the room is sparse, tidy and reflective. This is a place to sleep comfortably with space to think and dream. We love the bedside lanterns which give an elegant illumination to this tranquil setting.
Markhamstagers.com have really nailed the simple and beautiful design concept. This warm colour of wood on the white of the bedding and walls invite us, welcome us, and impress all at the same time. Everything is clean and neatly stored. No clutter or things to distract from the general vibe of ease. A wonderful place to rest. Notice the oriental rug in cream and aqua blue decoration…
Ultra-modern, scando design with rectangular dark wood storage cabinets and a large mirror set next to a semi-glass enclosed bath and shower. Everything fits in perfectly in what is actually quite a small space. Excellent design planning and implementation for a great bathroom.
Stylish and suave, this kitchen is a geometric success built for everyday practical use. Pepper dotted marble tiling on the counter and walls bring together then dark and light elements from the open-plan living area. White cupboards encompass sleek metallic handles which are large enough to grab hold of without looking.
This image shows clearly the impact of the renovation and how you too could change your apartment with some good planning, hard work and time.