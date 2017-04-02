A modern, elegant and small apartment to inspire you

Sleeping close the ground is advised by many in oriental places. It is said to give the body better rest and keep in touch with the earth. Perhaps this is why the designer chose a sleeping arrangement like this. Though it also be because it looks so stylish and conformable. We love the red leaf accent pillow and cushion. The low-set stage bed has a touch of the Japanese mat flooring and the room is sparse, tidy and reflective. This is a place to sleep comfortably with space to think and dream. We love the bedside lanterns which give an elegant illumination to this tranquil setting.

