10 feature wall ideas perfect for Singapore homes

A feature wall is a really good, light way to infuse your home with extra colour or interest. They are particularly good for those living in small homes where it's really best to keep the base colour scheme neutral and the design fairly simple. A feature wall can also be a really affordable, manageable project to take on for those who are a little wary of changing their interior design too much.

So what kind of feature walls are perfect for Singaporean homes? Well, most Singaporeans are living in fairly new homes, so that often means exposed brick walls aren't really practical and a fresh, modern design is usually preferred. Let's look at some examples for inspiration. We've taken the time to pick a few unexpected interiors too!