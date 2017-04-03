10 feature wall ideas perfect for Singapore homes

A feature wall is a really good, light way to infuse your home with extra colour or interest. They are particularly good for those living in small homes where it's really best to keep the base colour scheme neutral and the design fairly simple. A feature wall can also be a really affordable, manageable project to take on for those who are a little wary of changing their interior design too much.
So what kind of feature walls are perfect for Singaporean homes? Well, most Singaporeans are living in fairly new homes, so that often means exposed brick walls aren't really practical and a fresh, modern design is usually preferred. Let's look at some examples for inspiration. We've taken the time to pick a few unexpected interiors too!
We absolutely love the flamingo feature wall in this home. The flamboyant size and colour of the design adds a lot of oomph to this room. The lighting is an easy DIY project too. For more pictures of this interior, just click on the photo and scroll through.
Singaporeans are blessed with a tropical climate and the interiors definitely reflect this. If you don't have a green thumb, simply the undulating lines of a natural design can really liven up the space. Look at this contemporary kitchen for inspiration.
Bookcases are an excellent wall to dress up a wall which is a little out of the way. Sure, in the past we all needed access to the shelves, but these days people are tending towards e-books and they are used for display purposes anyway. There's no need to get a boring bookshelf design!
The simple contrast between a dark wall and the lighter shelves are quite striking in this small home. Wall mounted shelves and wooden crates like this are particularly popular at the moment.
Nothing quite beats the beauty of a vertical garden. They don't need to be huge and that's probably best in Singapore where you'll need to keep an eye on the humidity levels. Something small, narrow and simple like this could dress up the tiniest little passageway.
Wallpaper has come a very long way in recent years. A feature wall is necessarily limited in size, so this gives you the opportunity to explore really rich and dense designs that would otherwise look too much in an entire room. Just check out this wild wallpaper.
Wallpaper can also be used to add that missing touch to a home. Here we can see how an antique design can add a touch of history to the home.
This 3D wallpaper has inlaid wood. It adds an essentially natural look to the home and looks quite contemporary too. This would look beautifully in a home with a neutral colour scheme.
Developments in printing and technology have given designers the opportunity to produce some really slick 3D wall tiles. Play up the 3D aspect of the tile by using downlights.
Here we have another tile installed in a really creative way. We know how popular geometrics are in Singaporean interiors so we just had to include this bedroom. Those few missing pieces accentuate the geometric aesthetic of the design.
