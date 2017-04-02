Your browser is out-of-date.

12 hotel-style décor tips for a seriously chic home

Violet, Olivia & Louise, Porcel - Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A. Porcel - Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A. Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Blue
Do you like luxe lighting, neutral décor and a soothing atmosphere? There is something effortlessly luxurious about hotel interiors. Perhaps they evoke a sense of escapism with their miniaturised refrigerators filled with tasty treats, or maybe it is because they employ opulent textures, timeless hues and a feeling of whimsical relaxation. Whatever the reason may be, hotel-style is chic. 

Today we’re going to take a look at 12 hotel-esque décor tips for a seriously stylish home. From beautifully boutique to enduring lavishness, we’re sure you’ll find something to inspire and delight. Are you ready to begin? Let’s check them out below…

1. Carpets and rugs

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Carpets and rugs soften a room and help implement a sense of warmth. If you want a hotel-style interior, you need to make sure your floors are sumptuously covered with gorgeous rugs or plush carpeting. 

2. Lavish light fittings

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

An eye-catching, lavish or luxurious light fitting is sure to boost your interior style. Go for something modern, or stick to tradition and invest in a crystal chandelier. 

3. A shiny bathroom

Paterson 3, AR43 Architects Pte Ltd AR43 Architects Pte Ltd Modern bathroom
AR43 Architects Pte Ltd

Paterson 3

AR43 Architects Pte Ltd
AR43 Architects Pte Ltd
AR43 Architects Pte Ltd

A shiny bathroom exudes luxury and hotel-esque style. Choose high gloss fixtures and fittings, along with plenty of glass that is polished and smudge-free.

4. Great tableware

Louise Porcel - Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A. Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Blue
Porcel—Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A.

Louise

Porcel - Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A.
Porcel—Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A.
Porcel - Indústria Portuguesa de Porcelanas, S.A.

There is nothing like eating breakfast in bed off of a fine set of china. Invest in some stylish tableware, or search around second hand stores to purchase vintage goodies. 

5. Mirrors

Loaf's SS17 mirror range homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration mirror,portrait,round,circular,wooden frame,brass frame,shelving,bone,wall-mounted
homify

Loaf's SS17 mirror range

homify
homify
homify

Designers know the benefits of mirrors in your home, and you should too! Add mirrors above fireplaces, and in hallways to expand the feeling and size of the space.

6. Key pieces

Modern New Home in Hampstead - lounge Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Living roomSofas & armchairs rug,armchair,sofa,fireplace
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Modern New Home in Hampstead—lounge

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Instead of attempting to overhaul your entire space, invest in some key pieces that will provide a focal point and feature within your space. These might include armchairs, tables or electronics. 

7. Neutral tones

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Neutral tones ooze elegance, grace and luxury. For that hotel-style in your home, pick a colour or palette that is muted, timeless and neutral. 

8. An upholstered bedhead

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Clean Design

Master Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Upholstered bedheads are effortlessly sumptuous and inviting. Choose one for your bedroom and watch the space transform!

9. Accessories

客廳 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Scandinavian style living room
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

客廳

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

Throw rugs, cushions and pillows all contribute to adding an inviting aura and vibe in your space. Additionally, add some coffee table books or conversational items to keep the room interesting. 

10. Wall panelling

Drawing Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room living,luxury livingroom,sofa,cushions,coffee table,wall art,lamps,wall lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Drawing Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Wainscoting is extremely popular in hotels, and you can emulate it in your home too! Take some cues from classic rooms in Victorian villas, and chat with an expert if you're having trouble. 

11. Heavy drapes

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
lifelife GmbH

lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

Is there anything more luxurious than sleeping in late with heavy drapes that keep your room dark, sumptuous and alluring? Add thick curtains to evoke a truly hotel-style air in your space.

12. Timeless art

Le Petit Echo de la Mode no.35 (limited edition) by Hormazd Narielwalla King & McGaw Living roomAccessories & decoration
King &amp; McGaw

Le Petit Echo de la Mode no.35 (limited edition) by Hormazd Narielwalla

King & McGaw
King &amp; McGaw
King & McGaw

Art is perfect for your hotel-style home. Look for pieces that are framed gracefully, in colours or tones that suit your overall ambience and desired aesthetic.

Do you have any other tips or tricks? Add them below!

