12 hotel-style décor tips for a seriously chic home

Do you like luxe lighting, neutral décor and a soothing atmosphere? There is something effortlessly luxurious about hotel interiors. Perhaps they evoke a sense of escapism with their miniaturised refrigerators filled with tasty treats, or maybe it is because they employ opulent textures, timeless hues and a feeling of whimsical relaxation. Whatever the reason may be, hotel-style is chic.

Today we’re going to take a look at 12 hotel-esque décor tips for a seriously stylish home. From beautifully boutique to enduring lavishness, we’re sure you’ll find something to inspire and delight. Are you ready to begin? Let’s check them out below…