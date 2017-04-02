12 hotel-style décor tips for a seriously chic home

Do you like luxe lighting, neutral décor and a soothing atmosphere? There is something effortlessly luxurious about hotel interiors. Perhaps they evoke a sense of escapism with their miniaturised refrigerators filled with tasty treats, or maybe it is because they employ opulent textures, timeless hues and a feeling of whimsical relaxation. Whatever the reason may be, hotel-style is chic.
Today we’re going to take a look at 12 hotel-esque décor tips for a seriously stylish home. From beautifully boutique to enduring lavishness, we’re sure you’ll find something to inspire and delight. Are you ready to begin? Let’s check them out below…
Carpets and rugs soften a room and help implement a sense of warmth. If you want a hotel-style interior, you need to make sure your floors are sumptuously covered with gorgeous rugs or plush carpeting.
An eye-catching, lavish or luxurious light fitting is sure to boost your interior style. Go for something modern, or stick to tradition and invest in a crystal chandelier.
A shiny bathroom exudes luxury and hotel-esque style. Choose high gloss fixtures and fittings, along with plenty of glass that is polished and smudge-free.
There is nothing like eating breakfast in bed off of a fine set of china. Invest in some stylish tableware, or search around second hand stores to purchase vintage goodies.
Designers know the benefits of mirrors in your home, and you should too! Add mirrors above fireplaces, and in hallways to expand the feeling and size of the space.
Instead of attempting to overhaul your entire space, invest in some key pieces that will provide a focal point and feature within your space. These might include armchairs, tables or electronics.
Neutral tones ooze elegance, grace and luxury. For that hotel-style in your home, pick a colour or palette that is muted, timeless and neutral.
Upholstered bedheads are effortlessly sumptuous and inviting. Choose one for your bedroom and watch the space transform!
Throw rugs, cushions and pillows all contribute to adding an inviting aura and vibe in your space. Additionally, add some coffee table books or conversational items to keep the room interesting.
Wainscoting is extremely popular in hotels, and you can emulate it in your home too! Take some cues from classic rooms in Victorian villas, and chat with an expert if you're having trouble.
Is there anything more luxurious than sleeping in late with heavy drapes that keep your room dark, sumptuous and alluring? Add thick curtains to evoke a truly hotel-style air in your space.
Art is perfect for your hotel-style home. Look for pieces that are framed gracefully, in colours or tones that suit your overall ambience and desired aesthetic.
