How to use the space under your stairs — 11 fantastic ideas!

With our houses becoming more starved for space than ever, making optimal usage of every square inch of the area becomes highly essential. Architects and interior designers are coming up with newer ideas of making our home more habitable and less cramped almost every day. Making the best the use of these ideas is essential for our own well being. It is ultra important to keep the house free of any clutter and let the light and energy flow effortlessly in every corner of it. A break in this pattern can cause severe health concerns. The negative psychological effects of a cluttered space are not inconsequential either.
Today we learn how best to make use of the under stair area. Gone are the days of the grand staircases that basked in their own aura and used to give the parlour a luxurious feeling. The staircase itself became narrower. Change of tastes also contributed in making the staircases less ornate that they used to be. This however opened up newer possibilities of decorating the under stair area and side walls. Read on to find out more for yourself.
In this truly original example, we see the space under the stairs being transformed into a Zen garden for peace and tranquillity in the interior of the home. Designed by HC Interiors, this space really stands out in the home and makes a big impact especially when guests are arriving. Complete with candles, rocks and and bonsai trees this space is easy to maintain, effective and peaceful.
If you choose to recreate the same look in your home under the stairs, make sure that you find out if there is enough adequate lighting for the plants to grow. You can consult with your local garden expert if you need any advice. Go ahead and create your own peace of paradise!
These under stair ledges provide all the space you needed to show off your collection of memorabilia, antique items or handcrafted masterpieces collected from your journeys across the globe. Light it up the proper way to give it a cheerful look. Don’t forget to clean it up on a regular basis and donate or throw away all those things no longer cherished. It will eradicate any chances of accidental congestion with the presence of unwanted items in the home.
The area under the stairs can be used to build a wine cellar or set up a mini bar. For the latter, do not ignore investing on a stylish wine rack in a suitable colour. The bright cocktail station here offsets the edgy and exposed brick wall. Depending upon the available space, you may opt for a more elaborate portable bar instead of a basic one. But select one that generates a lighter feel, as you would not like to create a sense of clutter by doing otherwise.
Instead of the under stair area, the designers here uses the side wall to install stylish display shelves. From musical dvds, stationery, files to books these are made to preserve many household items. A few of these could also be used to show off your precious collectibles or neatly tuck away some of the knick knacks that every home has in store. A part of this could also be dedicated to the playthings of the younger members of the family, if any.
It is not unusual nowadays to work fulltime or at least a part of the day from home. If you do not have enough room elsewhere to be converted into a nice home office, then why not utilise the under stair space to set up one? You will be able to work in the calmness and privacy of this little space. Besides, you can have small and very basic type of shelves installed here to store away the important documents, files and stationery.
What a stellar idea of doubling up the space under the stairs as a fully functional wardrobe! On the other hand, you can even have your shoe rack built in here. Make sure the space is not prone to any kind of dampness. You would not prefer ruining your fancy clothes and accessories in the process. Maintain hygiene, just like you would have done in a formal walk in closet and make adequate use of insecticides. If light is not optimal, you may choose to have spot or ambient lighting.
We round off this piece with one of the most bizarre ideas of utilising the under stair space. If you are lacking in adequate space to build a second toilet, guest or staff toilet you can make use of this space to have one. Give it a colour suitable for such a small area and choose the décor carefully so that it remains in sync with the rest of the house.
For some of our other useful tips have a look here.
Utilise the under stair space to build your home library or, if you already have one, to organise your collection of treasured books and manuscripts. In today’s small houses it is extremely difficult to set up even a descent library cum study. But we cannot ignore taking good care of our mental muscles. To echo Cicero’s words, “A room without books is like a body without a soul.” The under stair space presents us with a fine opportunity of affording this rare luxury – a personal library.
If you are an artist or a photographer yourself or a collector of such items, you may use the under or side walls to showcase your work. Like this staircase here, choose the ideal way of mounting your artworks so that anyone who uses the stairs sets aside a moment or two for this feast for the eyes.
Arkot Arquitectura + Construcccion has transformed the under stair area into an indoor sanctuary. Not only does it serve a decorative purpose, but also helps in immediately lighting up the environment. The presence of that all important organic element serves a dual purpose as well. It helps in removing the stale air of a congested interior and, with its greenery, soothes the minds of the inhabitants of the house. If gardening does not come naturally to you, then certainly you will have to learn the basics of it. Supplanting the live trees with artificial ones is highly inadvisable. Though decorative in its presence, it will have none of the benefits of a natural indoor landscape.
With two lightweight armchairs and a glass top table, this space can easily be transformed into a formal lounge. You may also have thick and cosy cushions laid on floor to create an additional living area the oriental way. This may serve the dual purpose of a bunk bed, though only for a short while. In case of the latter do not forget to make it as snug and comfortable as possible. Anyone would hate the idea of getting up in the morning with cramps all over the body. Having a full-fledged kid’s playroom would be another great way of making full use of this otherwise idle space. Needless to say, if you choose to do so, you will make the little ones very happy.