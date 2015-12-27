Fairways at The Bishops Avenue – Luxury Redefined

Fairways’ princely mansion stands next to Highgate Golf Course just off The Bishops Avenue, London. Its idyllic position near Hampstead Heath has all the advantages of a rural surrounding without sacrificing any of the facilities of a city. Fairways’ premier address and discreet setting exude an aura that is typical to the houses built in and about this part of the city, as if, anyone approaching the place is already prepared to meet something special. And, one is not disappointed, for Fairways’ stretches the limits of exuberance, but in a refined way.

The credit for this goes to celebrity businesswoman and designer Celia Sawyer. When it comes to planning for the luxurious interiors, she is well known for creating show stoppers. Herself a great believer in the importance of family life, she excels in designing spaces that are dedicated to a well knit family. So it hardly comes as a surprise, that the management of Fairways’ sought her assistance in giving the home an opulent makeover.