The Studio Apartment with a Spring Feel

If you ever wanted to give your one bedroom apartment a most charming makeover, then this would be the example for you to follow. While planning the interior of this studio apartment, Studio Volkova was confronted with a formidable challenge – a lack of adequate space. It is one concern that is hated by the ordinary architects, while the good ones feel inspired to create ground breaking plans based on it and, consequently, rise up to the challenge.

Nowadays, it has become somewhat of a norm to follow a minimalist pattern to offset the lack of space. In designing this studio apartment, Studio Volkova, however, refused to follow this popular trend. The designers chose to decorate it the neoclassical way, all the while being truthful to the original treasures of a heritage building. A risky choice indeed, considering there is hardly any precedence to fall back on, except their own experiences, in case anything goes wrong.