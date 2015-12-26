The Studio Apartment with a Spring Feel

If you ever wanted to give your one bedroom apartment a most charming makeover, then this would be the example for you to follow. While planning the interior of this studio apartment, Studio Volkova was confronted with a formidable challenge – a lack of adequate space. It is one concern that is hated by the ordinary architects, while the good ones feel inspired to create ground breaking plans based on it and, consequently, rise up to the challenge.
Nowadays, it has become somewhat of a norm to follow a minimalist pattern to offset the lack of space. In designing this studio apartment, Studio Volkova, however, refused to follow this popular trend. The designers chose to decorate it the neoclassical way, all the while being truthful to the original treasures of a heritage building. A risky choice indeed, considering there is hardly any precedence to fall back on, except their own experiences, in case anything goes wrong.
Being a studio apartment, the area is free flowing and the concept of formal parlours hardly applies here. Despite this, the door opens to a tiny but luxurious parlour. A floor to ceiling storage unit hidden behind mirrored doors confronts the visitor. The crescent shaped chaise under a round mirror with innumerable sun rays can be used to rest awhile.
The apartment makes extensive use of pastel shades in lavender, pistachio and soothing sky blue tones to complement the creamy white base colour. While the sofa looks sufficiently cosy and comfortable, the wall behind with its living portraiture engages immediate attention. Wallpaper in floral motifs and subtle shades grace the rest of the living area.
The opposite end of the living room facing the sofa is serves as an entertainment area. Large glass windows covered with matching lilac curtains infuse a sense of cheerfulness in the atmosphere and floods it with generous amounts of natural light. Mirrored ceiling creates a sense of space. With under floor heating system in place, faux mantle piece serves as a decorative element.
The kitchen cum dining area generates the same feelings of opulence. Ceiling high the cabinets skilfully hold all the essentials, even hiding the clutter behind its white façade when necessary. The glimmer of mosaic behind the countertop augments the classical feel. The same can be said for the tiles on floor exhibiting a floral motif. They work as a demarcation between the kitchen and dining area. Besides, the kitchen floor makes use of white tiles while the dining room remains a continuation of the wooden floor from the living room.
A round dining table flanked by flour balloon back chairs upholstered in lavender fabric grace the dining space. This gives it a warm and homey feel, in spite of this area being nothing but a narrow passage. The suitably ornate wrought iron chandelier is one of the highlights of this space. Intricate illustrations of flowers and foliage enhance the beauty of the side wall.
No efforts have been spared to give the bedroom a romantic feel. Despite this being a studio apartment, separate partitions have been erected to give this portion as much privacy as it deserves. The twin bed in refreshing blue tone is unfussy. But the side tables with their curvaceous features work as effortless embellishments. Once again, the presence of large glass windows enhances the expansive feel. This is further helped by the mirrored surfaces of the wardrobe on the opposite end.
Irrespective of its smallness in size, the bathroom has been served with all the modern amenities, including electrically heated towel rails. Unlike other areas of the home, the walls here are adorned with bold and colourful flowers. A predominance of well rounded shapes in the form of a wash basin, mirror and bathtub can be observed here too. It is a genuine accomplishment of the designers that however cramped for space this apartment manages to look so sensuous in its appeal.
