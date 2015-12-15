The Block House for Family Living

On homify today, we are heading to Fukuoka, a city on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island. Here we will explore a humble family home that was designed by Matsuoka Architects.

This two-level home is made up of interlocking living areas and has been aptly named Link House. It is located within a relatively dense urban environment and the wooden facade offers the occupants a necessary privacy. At the same time, a clever use of space, wooden interiors and a bold design contribute to create a contemporary home with both homely comforts and sophistication.

Come and explore this home further through a series of photos.