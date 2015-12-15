The Block House for Family Living

On homify today, we are heading to Fukuoka, a city on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island. Here we will explore a humble family home that was designed by Matsuoka Architects.
This two-level home is made up of interlocking living areas and has been aptly named Link House. It is located within a relatively dense urban environment and the wooden facade offers the occupants a necessary privacy. At the same time, a clever use of space, wooden interiors and a bold design contribute to create a contemporary home with both homely comforts and sophistication.
Come and explore this home further through a series of photos.
The building consists of three simple cubes units interlocked in various ways. The dark wooden cladding of the finishes is used to create an entrance with a bold, contemporary feel. While there are lots of windows, a carport, two levels and an outdoor entertaining area, the occupants are afforded quite a lot of privacy. From the thin timber window frames to the gently ascending concrete steps, this is an entrance with subtlety and careful use of detail.
The entrance hall to the home lies at the top of the concrete steps to the right of the building. From here we enter a vestibule where we are immersed in the pale, wooden interior. A simple houseplant and a quirky bicycle rack create a practical and warm family welcome.
Pale wooden ceiling panels, wooden wall panels and long timber floorboards dominate the interior. The entire room contains minimal furnishing and the only decoration comes from a few discreet houseplants. But the surprising aspect of this open plan living space, given all this stripped back minimalism, is that the room possesses a cosy ambience. Much of this is due to the designer's use of inbuilt steps and varying floor levels. An elevated walkway runs past the kitchen while the living zone has been defined and separated by sinking the floor to a lower level.
From this angle of the open plan living room, we can see the pale wooden staircase, storage cabinets and the sliding door to the vestibule. Frosted windows offer continuous privacy and recessed lighting offers an understated simplicity. We can also see how small children might feel at home perched on the low, level wooden perimeter of the walkway.
Coming up the stairs, we enter the second level that contains the family bedrooms and this hallway study. It's a small office space. The wooden desk has been custom-made to fit the minimalist decor. Clean lines and lots of light permeate throughout this transitional space. At the same time, while other designers may have extended this study into a larger space, this designer opted to make the desk space narrow and well away from the open windows where we can see the neighbouring homes. A lovely, pale wooden bookcase completes the decor.
Up here, we come to an evening scene of the outdoor entertaining area. The timber deck is accessed through large, sliding glass doors finished with wood trim make up one entire wall of the home. The roof is almost flat, descending at a subtly angle. From the entrance to the living areas and up to the outdoor entertaining area, this simple construction is the perfect family home.
