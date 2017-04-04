The compact apartment decorated in perfect pastels

Pastels are a timeless choice in many aspects of design. One of the most well-documented and employed is inside the home, where the beauty and tranquillity of pastel shades can truly be explored and enjoyed. Chic, elegant and fun, pastel hues seem to return time and time again, with each season displaying a range of alluring pastels in new and interesting ways.

Trendy and attention-grabbing, these colours have long been employed in Scandinavian style homes, boosting a sense of serenity and whimsicality, while still adding interest. If you’re tired of all-white aesthetics, you might want to check out pastels.

If you appreciate the beauty of pastel hues, then you’ll love today’s feature dwelling. Put together by Karin Armbrust – Home Staging, this glorious yet compact residence ticks all the boxes. Nordic and cosy yet spacious, take a peek inside this home below, and tell what you think!