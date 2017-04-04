The compact apartment decorated in perfect pastels

Pastels are a timeless choice in many aspects of design. One of the most well-documented and employed is inside the home, where the beauty and tranquillity of pastel shades can truly be explored and enjoyed. Chic, elegant and fun, pastel hues seem to return time and time again, with each season displaying a range of alluring pastels in new and interesting ways.
Trendy and attention-grabbing, these colours have long been employed in Scandinavian style homes, boosting a sense of serenity and whimsicality, while still adding interest. If you’re tired of all-white aesthetics, you might want to check out pastels.
If you appreciate the beauty of pastel hues, then you’ll love today’s feature dwelling. Put together by Karin Armbrust – Home Staging, this glorious yet compact residence ticks all the boxes. Nordic and cosy yet spacious, take a peek inside this home below, and tell what you think!
What do you think of these perfect pastel tones? Evoking Nordic sensibilities, this room definitely caters to a discerning occupant. The living area is situated to the left of the room, the kitchen to the right and the dining room in the centre. The colour scheme in each of these spaces is subtle yet individual, with designers opting for a serene palette of subdued hues that are sure to impress, as well as stand the test of time.
Grey, blue and white colours are paired with earthy materials like timber and straw. This keeps the ambience at one with nature, exuding an organic aesthetic, along with a feeling of enduring luxury.
One thing we've noticed about this dwelling is its ability to feel far larger than it actually is. The interior is wonderfully spacious, with an open-plan layout that boasts area to entertain, as well as individual living spaces.
The dining table sits centre stage in this image, showing the simple tableware setup that is usable and also family-friendly. The interiro furniture is a collection of interesting and practical pieces. The main table is rustic, and paired with Eames chairs that keep it feeling retro and characterful.
Light is boosted in this room thanks to the huge window and door, which can be opened to let in fresh air and ventilate the interior. Attention to detail is exceptional throughout, with pastel coloured accessories, along with indoor plants.
The designers have also included some stylish wall art, that is illuminated softly by the freestanding lamp, as well as the suspended light dfittings in the lounge and dinging room.
The kitchen is small but boasts everything one might need for a comfy and usable space. With white joinery and stainless steel appliances, the atmosphere is timeless and inviting. Colourful accessories are added to keep things interesting, while plenty of overhead storage has also been implemented to ensure the home stays clutter free.
Charming and also surprisingly spacious, this lovely bedroom is definitely somewhere we'd love to stay! The timber flooring is continues, while the colour scheme has departed from blue tones and instead includes plenty of peach, grey and sandy hues.
Last up, we head into the bathroom to see how the home stagers have designed this space. The warmth of the sandy tiled floor works beautifully against the white tiling, while a simple ladder is added to the huge entry level shower. Accessories and linen are turquoise, completing the tranquil and cleansing aesthetic.
