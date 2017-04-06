8 things every little bathroom needs to look bigger

There’s no doubt about it, small bathrooms can be the bane of one’s domestic life. Squashy, squishy and inconvenient, a tiny wash space is sure to elicit all sorts of frustrations and design conundrums. However, a little bathroom doesn’t have to feel inefficient or unusable. We’re going to show you how to make your compact space feel comfy, bright and above all, spacious!

Challenging and often infuriating, if you’re ready to transform your cosy bathroom today, read our tips below and start planning your new makeover today!