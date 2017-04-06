Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 things every little bathroom needs to look bigger

press profile homify press profile homify
Antiqued Mirror Glass, Rupert Bevan Ltd Rupert Bevan Ltd BathroomMirrors
Loading admin actions …

There’s no doubt about it, small bathrooms can be the bane of one’s domestic life. Squashy, squishy and inconvenient, a tiny wash space is sure to elicit all sorts of frustrations and design conundrums. However, a little bathroom doesn’t have to feel inefficient or unusable. We’re going to show you how to make your compact space feel comfy, bright and above all, spacious!

Challenging and often infuriating, if you’re ready to transform your cosy bathroom today, read our tips below and start planning your new makeover today!

1. Mix up your colours and patterns. But try not to exceed three hues, as it might convolute your design and ambience.

Rénovation complète d'un appartement de 30m², MadaM Architecture MadaM Architecture Scandinavian style bathroom
MadaM Architecture

MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture

2. Use photographs to divert attention away from the size of the space.

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

Do you need assistance with your bathroom's design? If you'd like to get started today, find an expert bathroom designer here!

3. Dual shelves provide storage, as well as an eye-catching, intelligent solution to a small space.

Bathroom homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

4. Play on the vertical lines within your space, extending the perception of the room upward, expanding its sense of spaciousness.

2-poziomowe mieszkanie, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

5. If your compact bathroom utilises dark hues, frame them with some lighter colours to create depth.

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A wall of mirror is a deceptively fabulous trick to expand the perceived spaciousness in a small or crowded bathroom.

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling Rupert Bevan Ltd BathroomMirrors
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling

Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Check out this cheerful bathroom that utilises wallpaper, overhead lighting and a retro wall mirror.

Salle d'eau esprit méditerranéen, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Mediterranean style bathroom Blue
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

8. To boost your storage space, build niches or recessed shelving into your walls.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Would you like some more bathroom inspiration? Check out: 16 ways to separate wet and dry areas in your bathroom

The complete renovation of a 30 square metre home
What other things to you do to make your small bathroom look bigger? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks