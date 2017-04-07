7 smart and affordable ideas for your small kitchen

Updating or renovating a kitchen is no easy task. There are numerous things to consider, such as your style, what you might be able to retain or refurbish, along with your budget and any monetary restrictions you may have. It’s important to know that a kitchen upgrade costs money, and for most, the cooking space of your dreams might be slightly more unattainable than you’d like to think.

Today on homify we’re going to help those that are on a budget. If you want to provide your kitchen with some more space, but don’t have the ability to completely renew your space, then read on below for some handy tips and tricks. We’ve collated a range of ideas that are smart and versatile. These hints will assist in offering a low-cost solution to your kitchen refreshing needs, while offering a range of stylish examples to inspire your next domestic facelift. Check them out below…