7 smart and affordable ideas for your small kitchen

Updating or renovating a kitchen is no easy task. There are numerous things to consider, such as your style, what you might be able to retain or refurbish, along with your budget and any monetary restrictions you may have. It’s important to know that a kitchen upgrade costs money, and for most, the cooking space of your dreams might be slightly more unattainable than you’d like to think.
Today on homify we’re going to help those that are on a budget. If you want to provide your kitchen with some more space, but don’t have the ability to completely renew your space, then read on below for some handy tips and tricks. We’ve collated a range of ideas that are smart and versatile. These hints will assist in offering a low-cost solution to your kitchen refreshing needs, while offering a range of stylish examples to inspire your next domestic facelift. Check them out below…
If you live in a compact abode, hang your shelving from the ceiling to provide extra storage, while ensuring you don't sacrifice any of your floor space.
Often in small homes and kitchens, there simply isn't enough room for a breakfast bar. However, this stylish setup proves that a little ingenuity can go a long way.
The built-in kitchen counter adds extra prep space, along with an area to eat and socialise.
Your joinery often offers a space on the cupboard side of the kitchen but doesn't make the most of the other side. In this example, we see that this can be utilised for shelving, which in turn holds domestic essentials and cooking books.
If you're lacking a kitchen island in your home, can't afford one, or simply don't have the room, why not add a table instead? This colourful cooking space employs a glass table, along with some seats. The glass is easy to clean, and provides a great place to gather friends, enhancing your kitchen's effectivnes.
Work with your walls and consider employing a pegboard. Pegboards are a trendy way to organise your cooking area, while making the most of a space you may not think to use. Moreover, these pegboards (and pegs) can be picked up from a local homewares or home improvement store for a low, budget-friendly price.
Refacing kitchen cabinets is less expensive than replacing them, and will give your space a completely new look. Consider painting them as well, which is an even more thrifty approach to renovating your cooking space.
