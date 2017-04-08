A small and stylish apartment with everything you need

Some small homes just get it right. They’re inviting, feel spacious, open and alluring, all the while imparting a sophisticated yet welcoming ambience. Today’s apartment does just that. It is warm, well-designed, elegant and impressive. Some small dwellings feel dated as soon as they are completed, but this example is an age-defiant, enduring and timeless residence.
Designed by the team at Ideals: Interior Design and Living Store, this property ticks all the boxes, and imparts a seriously chic aesthetic. Ready to swoon? We’re going to take you on a tour inside this dwelling, where we’re sure you’ll pick up a few ideas for your own home. Let’s check it out below…
Nuanced with Nordic influences, this living and dining space is a huge improvement from its original state. What was once a drab internal area is now a fully functional, minimal home.
The windows are dressed in a sheer blue-grey curtain, while the colour is reflected adjacent on the feature wall. Country-esque yet modern, this interior evokes a feeling of agelessness, in addition to exuding warmth and an inviting aura.
The apartment isn't all light bright hues. If we turn around to check out the opposite facing wall, we see that the darker grey shade adds contrast to the overall design. The particular focal point is a departure from the Scandinavian pastel colours, and is a combination of monochromatic tones that work in a dramatic and bold manner. The eye-catching white doors stand out against the grey wall, while the dark black furniture is individual and unique.
A combination of patterns and motifs in this room offers an engaging atmosphere, while the subdued grey hues ensure serenity and a peaceful sleeping space. The designers have opted to include plenty of light white shades, along with timber tones that produce a calm yet timeless aesthetic.
Inside the bathroom the vanity and toilets are the only items to be retained. The walls are re-tiled in white, with the rest of the space painted to offer a tranquil and clean ambience.
Mint green accessories are added to provide a point of difference within the room, in addition to a colourful shower curtain and lively indoor plant.
Taking a close up of the kitchen we're able to see how everything has been fit into such a compact setup. The overall ambience is clean and usable, with full size appliances that ensure to the cooking space is usable and practical.
Light timber coloured joinery has been utilised for both the countertips and cupboards. This warm hue works beautifully against the white tiles and walls, while a handy wall-mounted rail adds a practical space for utensils.
Before we finish our Ideabook, we thought it might be good to check out what this home looked like before its amazing transformation. Here the interior designers have added 6 images that show us this apartment was certainly lacking in the design department! Dark, dank and dull, the home looked rather unappealing, and definitely in need of a little attention. It's also interesting to see the fixtures and fittings that were retained. Instead of removing everything and starting fresh, the costs were reduced by re-purposing and refinishing some essential items.
