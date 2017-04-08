A small and stylish apartment with everything you need

Some small homes just get it right. They’re inviting, feel spacious, open and alluring, all the while imparting a sophisticated yet welcoming ambience. Today’s apartment does just that. It is warm, well-designed, elegant and impressive. Some small dwellings feel dated as soon as they are completed, but this example is an age-defiant, enduring and timeless residence.

Designed by the team at Ideals: Interior Design and Living Store, this property ticks all the boxes, and imparts a seriously chic aesthetic. Ready to swoon? We’re going to take you on a tour inside this dwelling, where we’re sure you’ll pick up a few ideas for your own home. Let’s check it out below…