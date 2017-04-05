Your browser is out-of-date.

11 light and bright interior ideas to inspire you

Küche aus hellem Holz in Berlin, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Here at homify we see a range of impressive, delightful and inspiring interiors. Sometimes, it can be tricky knowing where to begin with such a diverse range of gorgeous and swoon-worthy styles! If you’re looking for some interior ideas, you’ve certainly come to the right place. 

Today we’re going to be taking a look at 11 light and bright rooms, which we think are perfectly inspiring and motivating. From Nordic-esque kid’s bedrooms to minimalist kitchens, we’ve got something to suit all tastes and preferences. Are you ready to pick up a few tips and tricks? Read on below and let us know what you like below!

1. This wonderfully bright room boasts a beautiful attention to detail, along with roof lights to ensure it's always bright and inviting.

Sophia Apartment, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Scandinavian style living room
BLACKHAUS

If you like this living/dining room/kitchen and would like to emulate it in your own abode, why not chat with an expert? We have plenty here at homify. Find one here.

2. Oozing Scandinavian style, this next space is light and bright thanks to its pastel hues and eye-catching primary coloured features.

Küche aus hellem Holz in Berlin, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

3. For simple and chic sophistication, this colourful room utilises dusty hues to evoke a sense of class and retro timelessness.

Penthouse G., Sensionest Sensionest Scandinavian style living room
Sensionest

4. If your room is lacking light, you can always boost its ambience with wall-mounted mirrors, reflective furniture and some indoor plants!

Full house renovation in Marylebone, London W1U APT Renovation Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
APT Renovation Ltd

Full house renovation in Marylebone, London W1U

5. A false ceiling is the perfect place to add artificial lighting. It'll be indirect, ambient and sure to impress.

House renovation and House Extension in Fulham SW6 APT Renovation Ltd Modern dining room
APT Renovation Ltd

House renovation and House Extension in Fulham SW6

6. This compact apartment employs a loft level to add usable floor space to the home.

Rénovation et décoration d'un appartement à Lyon Bellecour, VERTINEA VERTINEA Industrial style living room
VERTINEA

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Do you like this light white kitchen? To keep things interesting the backsplash has been covered with subway style black tiles.

Aurélie&Thomas, Doudet Marie Doudet Marie Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
Doudet Marie

8. Making the most of space, this next area offer a bright idea for an awkward corner in your home.

Neugestaltung Küche, Flur und Schafzimmer, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

9. Do bright primary colours ever go astray in a compact multi-purpose room? This pug doesn't think so! The lively living area is sure to provide a few ideas, tips and tricks.

工作區域 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Scandinavian style study/office
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

工作區域

10. Let's not forget the kid's room… this light-filled space employs a hanging chair and gorgeous pastel hues that keep the overall scheme serene and charming.

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Wood White
homify

11. Sometimes to feel light, you need to employ a darker hue. This bedroom is a great example, with built in shelving to save space, as well as a rich lilac wall shade.

Master Bedroom Sergio Mannino Studio Modern style bedroom Plastic Purple/Violet
Sergio Mannino Studio

Master Bedroom

Which room is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

