The stylish and practical home full of clever ideas

Looking for something to blow your mind? A house that is unique, superbly modern and with a bucket full of character? Something that will inspire and delight in equal measure? Look no further! Here at Homify today we have the perfect property for you! A home that you can relax in and admire. A contemporary architectural work of art. So let's go and see what all the fuss is about…
From the front facade this property has the appearance of a garden shed or summer house. Look again! Wedged between two ancient walls is a modern property that has literal depth. It goes way back. Has two floors and windows that will open your world to light and colour.
The first thing we notice is the striking use of colour and shapes. This could be a piece of modern art work rather than a home. This living area designed by suave architects A*L—ALEXANDRE LOUREIRO ARQUITECTOS, hits the mark with its minimalistic and refined semi-hipster style. Notice the yellow bicylce and red painted circular wood wheel, which possibly has its origins from the country farmyard location. A very 70's looking brown leather couch set on a massive camel rug is character forming and something to bring a smile to your face. There's a humor about this decor. Something that doesn't take itself too seriously and yet invokes a bright feeling of creativity and trust. Someone here knows exactly what they are doing.
At the back of the living area we have space for dining. Again done in a very 1970's way with old school design wooden table and chairs (surely salvaged from someone's Grandadd's residence) and breakfast bar which looks like it might have escaped from the set of A Clockwork Orange. We love these retro-art features!
We can observe the impressive open-backed stairway we saw earlier and also realize that instead of being wedged between the ancient walls, the house is actually contained within these old farmhouse walls, which have been painted over in white. This adds a bit of history to the property and is an architecturally clever method of building into a small space.
There is a definite decadent luxury about this bathroom and the elegant lighting (done in ceiling spots) which emits such a sensual feeling in the room. A walk in, glass enclosed shower to wind down in after a hard days work. Notice again the inclusion of the old wall on the right of picture.
Click here for more inspiring ways to design your bathroom.
Open plan living space with a view upstairs to the 2nd floor and its balcony area…
More surprises are in store!
And here we have it! An open plan bedroom with superior skylight quality and views of the main house in which this outer home was constructed. The long thin balcony corridors either side of the bed lead to private space ideal for reading, painting or perhaps taking tea with friends. Flooring is in a calm lighter wood with white walls and ceiling promoting tranquility.
And finally, the view from the bed itself. Opening through French doors to a wonderful balcony overlooking blissful nature. A perfect place to step outside in the morning to take the air. A wooden ceiling painted in white ensures warmth in the winter months and the 70's theme of decor is carried on in the use of the dark wood and green cushioned chairs. The concertina glass doors are a superb touch bringing a classy finish to this ambitious and successful project.