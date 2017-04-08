Your browser is out-of-date.

12 practical tips for tiny kitchens

Self Interior_ 스튜디오 , 바라다봄 스튜디오 바라다봄 스튜디오 Scandinavian style kitchen
Do you want to be able to appreciate the entire valuable area of your tiny kitchen? For example, perhaps you are very enthusiastic about cooking, but in a small apartment, you feel you are limited in what you can cook or prepare. The point of this idea book is to show that even in a small space, you can have a fully equipped kitchen with style and character. Come and see!

1. Sweet industrial wind

Self Interior_ 스튜디오 , 바라다봄 스튜디오 바라다봄 스튜디오 Scandinavian style kitchen
바라다봄 스튜디오

바라다봄 스튜디오
바라다봄 스튜디오
바라다봄 스튜디오

The floor of this kitchenette is an exposed dark gray concrete slab with small, delicate, white wall tiles, as well as wood laminates and flow tables to create a wonderful contrast.

2. There is a perfect kitchenette

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the floor area is limited, then explore the new world! The expert responsible for building this kitchenette uses the ceiling and walls to give adequate storage space.

3. Modern and stylish kitchenette

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

White is definitely the way to go to maintain a spacious basic colour. But in order to make sure a space is not boring, experts  fix part of the wall with a patterned tiles, giving the kitchen a modern streak.

4. Industrial wind

”大人かっこいい”ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

The kitchen counter and the cupboard with stainless steel give a strong sense of industry, but it's we feel at home with a warm wooden floor and brick wall.

5. Sandwiched under kitchen

Black Line Apartment, studio m+ by masato fujii studio m+ by masato fujii Modern living room Iron/Steel White
studio m+　by　masato fujii

studio m+　by　masato fujii
studio m+　by　masato fujii
studio m+　by　masato fujii

Under mezzanine this small kitchen combines dark gray (as the main color) and white as a focus point. Kitchen planners incorporate the thin bar attached the wall, so that the kitchen also has a hanging options for a clever storage function.

6. Kitchenette next to the living room

Attico sul Porto, gosplan architects gosplan architects Modern kitchen
gosplan architects

gosplan architects
gosplan architects
gosplan architects

The kitchen next to the sofa is very small, but all the equipment is very complete.

7. Wooden kitchenette

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

This wooden kitchenette is very warm. The breakfast saves space and is both practical and stylish.

8. Elegant style

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern kitchen White
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

This kitchenette is very elegant, with decorative hanging lights, the space becomes a beautiful display.

9. Grey flow

Studio Promenade des Anglais, Blue Interior Design Blue Interior Design Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Blue Interior Design

Blue Interior Design
Blue Interior Design
Blue Interior Design

This white and grey kitchenette breathes a pure white sense of cleanliness, full of personality and industrial wind style.

10. Tiled flooring

Rénovation d'un appartement toulousain des années 60, ML architecture d'intérieur et décoration ML architecture d'intérieur et décoration Modern kitchen
ML architecture d&#39;intérieur et décoration

ML architecture d'intérieur et décoration
ML architecture d&#39;intérieur et décoration
ML architecture d'intérieur et décoration

This kitchenette is simple in style. Under bright spots we have tiled mosaic decor flooring.

11. French style

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

White cabinets are accompanied by a wooden counter. This simple and minimalist kitchen is decorated with elegant French style and flair.

12. Black wall

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style kitchen
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

In order to make a white kitchen more exciting, experts painted the wall black to give a simple and chic appearance which compliments the white and darker maple wood flooring. More great kitchen examples can be found here!

