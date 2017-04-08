12 practical tips for tiny kitchens

Do you want to be able to appreciate the entire valuable area of your tiny kitchen? For example, perhaps you are very enthusiastic about cooking, but in a small apartment, you feel you are limited in what you can cook or prepare. The point of this idea book is to show that even in a small space, you can have a fully equipped kitchen with style and character. Come and see!
The floor of this kitchenette is an exposed dark gray concrete slab with small, delicate, white wall tiles, as well as wood laminates and flow tables to create a wonderful contrast.
If the floor area is limited, then explore the new world! The expert responsible for building this kitchenette uses the ceiling and walls to give adequate storage space.
White is definitely the way to go to maintain a spacious basic colour. But in order to make sure a space is not boring, experts fix part of the wall with a patterned tiles, giving the kitchen a modern streak.
The kitchen counter and the cupboard with stainless steel give a strong sense of industry, but it's we feel at home with a warm wooden floor and brick wall.
Under mezzanine this small kitchen combines dark gray (as the main color) and white as a focus point. Kitchen planners incorporate the thin bar attached the wall, so that the kitchen also has a hanging options for a clever storage function.
The kitchen next to the sofa is very small, but all the equipment is very complete.
This wooden kitchenette is very warm. The breakfast saves space and is both practical and stylish.
This kitchenette is very elegant, with decorative hanging lights, the space becomes a beautiful display.
This white and grey kitchenette breathes a pure white sense of cleanliness, full of personality and industrial wind style.
This kitchenette is simple in style. Under bright spots we have tiled mosaic decor flooring.
White cabinets are accompanied by a wooden counter. This simple and minimalist kitchen is decorated with elegant French style and flair.
In order to make a white kitchen more exciting, experts painted the wall black to give a simple and chic appearance which compliments the white and darker maple wood flooring. More great kitchen examples can be found here!