20 very practical solutions for small homes

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern dining room Blue
When buying or renting an abode, one of the most common issues is that of space. The most affordable dwellings often come in ultra small sizes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be functional, usable and efficient homes. Tiny homes require innovation and creativity, along with practical solutions that cater to the domicile’s occupants.

Today we’re bringing you not one, not two, but 20 different solutions for small houses. These will ensure you take advantage of every centimetre of space in your tiny apartment. Ready to take a look? Let’s see if any of the ideas below would suit your home!

1. Take advantage of the space under your bed with mobile drawers and boxes!

Recámara Mayo., Idea Interior Idea Interior BedroomAccessories & decoration Chipboard Black
If you need help with your interior design or bedroom setup, you can always chat to a professional interior designer.

2. These large boxes are integrated and wonderfully stylish.

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
3. Perfect for micro-home dwellers, this setup makes the most of every inch of space!

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
4. This room has plenty of storage spaces—let's take a look at a few of them below…

homify Modern living room
Firstly, this sofa is hiding plenty of handy drawers that you might not notice. They are ideal for extra linen or accessories.

homify Living roomStorage
As we take off some of the cushions we see that these spaces are expansive and great for throws and other rugs.

homify Living roomStorage
5. The original and multi-function kitchen—let's take a peek at what it has to offer below…

homify Modern kitchen Pink
Although space is limited, this cooking space literally have room for everything!

homify Modern kitchen Pink
The multi-purpose setup even contains a workspace!

homify Modern kitchen Pink
6. In this next room everything is taken care of and organised—let's take a closer look…

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
Perfectly organised, this cut-out corner is the ideal bar.

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
7. This kitchen makes the most of its storage space, with everything easily accessible.

#VLD - ristrutturazione villino, M16 architetti M16 architetti Modern kitchen
8. Original and inventive, this next kitchen contains a practical and easy space for commonly utilised items.

Olea , Bodrum Femaş Mobilya Bodrum Femaş Mobilya KitchenKitchen utensils
9. What do you think of this colour contrast? We love the way it makes an eye-catching statement!

homify Modern dining room Blue
10. Making the most of the space under the stairs, this handy shelving system is wonderfully inventive.

ESCALIER +++, Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
11. Turn your stairs into a work of art, like this gorgeous and eye-catching example.

Raumspartreppe Freiburg, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
12. This stair setup is innovative and original, saving space and looking fabulous.

Escalera plegable ADJ, RINTAL RINTAL Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Metal Black
13. Another under-stair solution, this is a pull-out coat drawer, as well as somewhere for shoes too!

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
Innovative storage solutions.

14. Is it a bar, or is it a table? It's both—and fabulously designed to maximise space.

Nilgun & Turgut Alibabaoglu, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
15. Embracing colours in a small house can be difficult, but when paired with bright white hues, it's easy.

MODERN MUTFAK TASARIMLARI , Ysk Dekorasyon Ysk Dekorasyon KitchenCabinets & shelves
16. Go up with your storage, and create easy to access space for your clothing and accessories.

Space saver Studio D. Interiors HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Space saver

17. As always bespoke items always solve your storage woes.

homify Minimalist bedroom
18. This combo bathroom-laundry is integrated, stylish and wonderfully chic.

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 3, PASS architekci PASS architekci Industrial style bathroom
19. If you're lacking a wall for your TV, why not add it to the space under your stairs?

SQUARE, リノクラフト株式会社 リノクラフト株式会社 Living roomStorage Wood White
20. Last, but certainly not least, this cosy corner includes plenty of shelving, and makes the most of the wood-burning stove!

森を臨むコートハウス, 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style living room
Do you have any other tips? Add them below!

