20 very practical solutions for small homes

When buying or renting an abode, one of the most common issues is that of space. The most affordable dwellings often come in ultra small sizes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be functional, usable and efficient homes. Tiny homes require innovation and creativity, along with practical solutions that cater to the domicile’s occupants.

Today we’re bringing you not one, not two, but 20 different solutions for small houses. These will ensure you take advantage of every centimetre of space in your tiny apartment. Ready to take a look? Let’s see if any of the ideas below would suit your home!