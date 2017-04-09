A Scandinavian-style apartment full of ideas to copy

Scandinavian style is effortlessly chic. Timeless, enduring and full of practical yet simple aesthetics, this apartment boasts all of the best Nordic touches to ensure the living spaces are perfectly designed. Brought to us by the team at Gespronor, this stylish residence is seamlessly decorated with neutral tones and bright white hues.

Embracing customised joinery, age-defiant furniture and false ceilings, this dwelling also brings beautiful timber elements to add warmth and an inviting ambience. If you’re looking to decorate your home, you’re going to want to check out the glorious property below.