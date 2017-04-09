A Scandinavian-style apartment full of ideas to copy

Scandinavian style is effortlessly chic. Timeless, enduring and full of practical yet simple aesthetics, this apartment boasts all of the best Nordic touches to ensure the living spaces are perfectly designed. Brought to us by the team at Gespronor, this stylish residence is seamlessly decorated with neutral tones and bright white hues.
Embracing customised joinery, age-defiant furniture and false ceilings, this dwelling also brings beautiful timber elements to add warmth and an inviting ambience. If you’re looking to decorate your home, you’re going to want to check out the glorious property below.
We start our tour in the living room of this bright and wonderful home. Boasting a timeless aesthetic, with modern pieces of furniture, this space is definitely eye-catching. The designers have opted to include a false ceiling, which allows the lights to be recessed and hidden from sight. This is a popular choice for modern apartments and homes, as is ensures the artificial light is indirect and therefore less intense.
However, the room certainly doesn't want for natural luminosity either! A huge floor to ceiling window is dressed in sheer pastel pink drapes, letting in a huge volume of sunlight and illuminates the airy room.
Heading back out into the hallway for a second, we're able to catch a glimpse of the entry and corridor that leads to the kitchen and other areas in the apartment. The entrance is simple and neat with a potted plant, and some practical hooks for hanging hats or coats.
Parts of the wall leading ot the kitchen are glazed, meaning the light is able to travel easily between these spaces, brightening and illuminating the light cream walls and interior.
Inside the kitchen we see that the planners have installed an uber-contemporary array of counters and joinery. This keeps the compact cooking area feeling light and spacious. A series of bright accessories, such as vases, art and fruit, are also added to ensure the room is eye-catching and unique.
Zooming out a little to take a peek at the breakfast bar, we notice that this is actually a totally usable space, and one that is perfect for gathering friends and family to eat or watch food being prepared and cooked. The Tolix bar stools offer an iconic aesthetic, and are paired with characterful floor tiles that provide charm and a little charisma within the all-white room.
Back in the family-friendly living area we focus our attention on the dining setup. What was previously a single room, the dividing wall has been demolished and removed entirely. In doing so, the architects have allowed a more open plan ambience, and a larger area for everyone to socialise. The dining table is large, with upholstered chairs to seat at least 6 individuals. However, due to the spacious plan, this means extra occupants could easily be accommodated.
The bathroom is certainly in-keeping with the other rooms of the house. Decked out in a neutral earthy hue, the fully tiled space oozes class and refinement, boosting the serenity and likeability of the washroom. An entry-level shower provides an easy place to bathe, while the delicate additions such as the gilt mirror keep the entire area opulent and desirable.
