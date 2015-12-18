How to furnish a student flat on a budget

Your wallet may dictate your diet and coffee may keep you alive for marathon study sessions, but that doesn't mean you can't have style! Furnishing a home on a student's budget can be cheap and easy with a little imaginative thinking. Just remember that style is not something that can be bought. All you need is some clever, imaginative thinking and a student's budget can be stretched to make a home that is both fun and stylish.

The fantastic benefit is the sweet satisfaction of discovering that you can make something out of, well, almost, nothing. So scrounge around for some coins, and get ready to explore the exciting world of home decorating on a student's budget.