7 decor ideas perfect for small home entrances

The foyer is the first thing that your guests get to see when they enter your home. So naturally, you need to ensure that its aesthetic appeal, cleanliness and functionality are in place. A beautiful foyer reflects your personality, taste and ambition, and hence needs to be special. So take a look at these 7 stunning decor ideas to give this space a special lift.
A colourful rug can spice up your foyer beautifully, especially if the environment is in white or some other neutral hue. Potted greens will look great too. Credit goes to the interior landscape designers at Femma Interior Design.
Soothing shades of white and grey and stylish lighting make this lobby neutral yet elegant. Practical hooks and cabinets help in organising coats and shoes, while a single white orchid adds freshness here.
A bold and lively green wall adds colour and personality to this foyer effortlessly. The tree decal has been creatively used to mount family photos for a homely ambiance.
Smooth white walls make this foyer look bright, spacious and lavish, while the black and white flooring is vintage and classy. A gorgeous chandelier and paintings add extra glamour here.
An ornate golden mirror, vintage style paintings, a bright rug and vintage furniture make this lobby look refined, sophisticated and very luxurious.
Generous use of white, vintage style furniture, classic decorative tiles on the floor and a pretty bunch of lavender are the attractions of this country style lobby.
Classic black and white flooring in this foyer makes a striking statement and lend it oodles of character. The turquoise door looks charming too, and the tall mirror enhances the spacious feel here.
