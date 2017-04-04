Your browser is out-of-date.

7 decor ideas perfect for small home entrances

Justwords Justwords
An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The foyer is the first thing that your guests get to see when they enter your home. So naturally, you need to ensure that its aesthetic appeal, cleanliness and functionality are in place. A beautiful foyer reflects your personality, taste and ambition, and hence needs to be special. So take a look at these 7 stunning decor ideas to give this space a special lift.

1. Add a rug

Apartamento Castilho, FEMMA Interior Design FEMMA Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
FEMMA Interior Design

FEMMA Interior Design
FEMMA Interior Design
FEMMA Interior Design

A colourful rug can spice up your foyer beautifully, especially if the environment is in white or some other neutral hue. Potted greens will look great too. Credit goes to the interior landscape designers at Femma Interior Design.

2. Simple, neutral and elegant

Dom w Falentach , 3deko 3deko Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

Soothing shades of white and grey and stylish lighting make this lobby neutral yet elegant. Practical hooks and cabinets help in organising coats and shoes, while a single white orchid adds freshness here.

3. A dash of vibrancy

Трёхкомнатная квартира «Fresh Color» в г. Нижний Новгород, Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

A bold and lively green wall adds colour and personality to this foyer effortlessly. The tree decal has been creatively used to mount family photos for a homely ambiance.

4. White and grand

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vogue Kitchens

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors

Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

Smooth white walls make this foyer look bright, spacious and lavish, while the black and white flooring is vintage and classy. A gorgeous chandelier and paintings add extra glamour here.

5. Classic and luxurious

Classic Style Entrance Hall homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Multicolored traditional,historic,classic,entrance hall,entrance,stairs,antique
homify

Classic Style Entrance Hall

homify
homify
homify

An ornate golden mirror, vintage style paintings, a bright rug and vintage furniture make this lobby look refined, sophisticated and very luxurious.

6. Country-style charm

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Generous use of white, vintage style furniture, classic decorative tiles on the floor and a pretty bunch of lavender are the attractions of this country style lobby.

7. The floor is the king

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Classic black and white flooring in this foyer makes a striking statement and lend it oodles of character. The turquoise door looks charming too, and the tall mirror enhances the spacious feel here.

Here’s another great story - The 7 essential furniture items you need for your new home

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

