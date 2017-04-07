9 clever ways you can save space at home

Today, homes and apartments are much smaller than what they were before, especially in urban areas. Rocketing real estate prices are the reasons in most places. So, it has become essential to incorporate space-saving designs and furniture in homes, so that there is ample room to move around and execute chores. Storage solutions need to be smarter too. Here we have collated 9 brilliant ideas to save space and become more innovative with home design and decor. Check them out for a more organised, happy and stylish lifestyle.
Introduce smart storage into your bedroom by making the most of small spaces or corners as shown here. The modular headboard features a tall shelving unit too for storing books, baskets and more. Credit goes to the architects at Room Design Buro.
Wooden platforms like this not only help in segregating different areas of the house cleverly, but can also feature inbuilt drawers for additional storage.
A small bedroom can be turned into a chic mini-loft as shown here, to accommodate storage space under the bed. This way, you can do away with the closet as well.
The space under the sofas has been intelligently used to create trendy bookshelves, which extend up to the basement. A very contemporary idea!
Have tons of shoes, but don’t know how to store them? This clever feature inbuilt into the bed is a great way to organise your footwear, without wasting extra floor area.
Don’t just use the space under your bed for storing extra stuff. The wall above the headboard can be easily used too, to accommodate cabinets or inbuilt shelves.
This ingenious idea is a must in every small home. By installing shelves across the ceiling you save floor area and also lend a very exclusive look to the room.
If you have more than one kid and not enough space, then trendy units like this can come in very handy. It combines a library with foldaway beds to save on the floor area. The beds can be rolled out only while sleeping and then tucked away.
This false wooden wall is extremely storage-friendly, thanks to the numerous cubbies built into it. It displays all showpieces and also holds the TV!
