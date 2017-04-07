Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 clever ways you can save space at home

Justwords Justwords
Letto, letti a scomparsa, soluzioni trasformabili e mobili salvaspazio - CLEI - MOLTENI, SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS & LIVING SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS & LIVING Study/officeStorage
Loading admin actions …

Today, homes and apartments are much smaller than what they were before, especially in urban areas. Rocketing real estate prices are the reasons in most places. So, it has become essential to incorporate space-saving designs and furniture in homes, so that there is ample room to move around and execute chores. Storage solutions need to be smarter too. Here we have collated 9 brilliant ideas to save space and become more innovative with home design and decor. Check them out for a more organised, happy and stylish lifestyle.

1. Bedroom surprise!

homify Minimalist bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Introduce smart storage into your bedroom by making the most of small spaces or corners as shown here. The modular headboard features a tall shelving unit too for storing books, baskets and more. Credit goes to the architects at Room Design Buro.

2. Stylish platforms

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style study/office Iron/Steel White
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Wooden platforms like this not only help in segregating different areas of the house cleverly, but can also feature inbuilt drawers for additional storage.

3. Smart mini-loft

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

A small bedroom can be turned into a chic mini-loft as shown here, to accommodate storage space under the bed. This way, you can do away with the closet as well.

4. Secret library

en coeur d'ilôt, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
agence MGA architecte DPLG

agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG

The space under the sofas has been intelligently used to create trendy bookshelves, which extend up to the basement. A very contemporary idea!

5. Nook for shoes

Au Lit, ECUS ECUS BedroomBeds & headboards
ECUS

ECUS
ECUS
ECUS

Have tons of shoes, but don’t know how to store them? This clever feature inbuilt into the bed is a great way to organise your footwear, without wasting extra floor area.

6. Space above bed

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

Don’t just use the space under your bed for storing extra stuff. The wall above the headboard can be easily used too, to accommodate cabinets or inbuilt shelves.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don’t ignore ceilings

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style bedroom
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

This ingenious idea is a must in every small home. By installing shelves across the ceiling you save floor area and also lend a very exclusive look to the room.

8. Multipurpose unit

Letto, letti a scomparsa, soluzioni trasformabili e mobili salvaspazio - CLEI - MOLTENI, SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS & LIVING SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS & LIVING Study/officeStorage
SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS &amp; LIVING

SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS & LIVING
SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS &amp; LIVING
SIZEDESIGN SMART KITCHENS & LIVING

If you have more than one kid and not enough space, then trendy units like this can come in very handy. It combines a library with foldaway beds to save on the floor area. The beds can be rolled out only while sleeping and then tucked away.

9. Storage wall

Casa v_a, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

This false wooden wall is extremely storage-friendly, thanks to the numerous cubbies built into it. It displays all showpieces and also holds the TV!  

Read another story - 7 small spaces with seriously smart storage solutions

7 smart and affordable ideas for your small kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks