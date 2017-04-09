Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 common home decor mistakes to avoid

Justwords Justwords
Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating homes is a wonderful adventure and scope to unleash creativity and talent. But it comes with some common pitfalls as well. Despite putting together great colours, trendy furniture and beautiful lighting, your interior might not look the way you imagined it would be. And that is disheartening! So check out these 9 common mistakes you should avoid while doing up your home.

1. Avoid darkness

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark wood or other dark hues can make your home look cramped and gloomy. So stick to bright and light colours as shown in this modern living room rendered by the architects at Bob Romijnders Architectuur & Interieur. Your interior will look bright, airy and spacious.

2. Distribute furniture carefully

Woonkamer vrijstaand landhuis, Aangenaam Interieuradvies Aangenaam Interieuradvies Scandinavian style living room Purple/Violet
Aangenaam Interieuradvies

Aangenaam Interieuradvies
Aangenaam Interieuradvies
Aangenaam Interieuradvies

Your furniture pieces should not be placed in a haphazard manner, or very close to doors, windows and walls. This might disrupt free movement, cause accidents or hamper the flow of light and air. Place them aesthetically and safely.

3. Poor lighting is a big no

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style bedroom Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

Choose lights carefully for each room. Each functional area might need a different kind of lighting, depending on its purpose. Avoid poor lighting, so that your interior doesn’t seem depressing or uninviting.

4. Stick to few materials and colours

Een romantische woonkamer, Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Country style living room
Interieur Design by Nicole &amp; Fleur

Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur
Interieur Design by Nicole &amp; Fleur
Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur

If you pick a lot of different materials or colours for your floor or walls, the room might seem visually jarring and claustrophobic. So, use few colours and textures; whites and greys are a great way to make a room seem bright and spacious.

5. No clutter in corridors

Villa Blaricum, Boks architectuur Boks architectuur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Boks architectuur

Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

Hallways and corridors are ways to get from one room to another, and hence should be clean and clutter-free at all times. Obstacles hamper the flow of energy and light as well.

6. Use pretty bins

Landelijk wonen, Nobel flooring Nobel flooring Country style bathroom
Nobel flooring

Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring

You can never have enough storage bins around the house. Wicker baskets like those in this bathroom look pretty and hide clutter from plain sight.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Avoid variations in wood

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style living room
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

Though combining different tones of wood can be exciting sometimes, it is often a difficult task to accomplish with taste. Too many tones can make your interiors seem visually jarring. So pick one single shade and pair it with light, neutral hues.

8. Excessive furniture can be disastrous

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Rustic style living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Any room, be it the living or the bedroom, does well with minimal furniture. Excessive pieces can make free movement a challenge, cause accidents and also clutter the eye. The lesser the furniture, the more easily you will be able to relax.

9. Too simple is not fine!

Minimalisme in wit, IJzersterk interieurontwerp IJzersterk interieurontwerp Minimalist living room
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

Minimalism is very much in nowadays, but it shouldn’t make your interior seem dull or lifeless. Add some character to your simple rooms with a gorgeous rug, plush cushions, artistic stools or maybe a unique work of art.

Here’s another inspiring story - 5 tricks to make your tiny apartment super stylish

12 practical tips for tiny kitchens
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks