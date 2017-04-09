9 common home decor mistakes to avoid

Decorating homes is a wonderful adventure and scope to unleash creativity and talent. But it comes with some common pitfalls as well. Despite putting together great colours, trendy furniture and beautiful lighting, your interior might not look the way you imagined it would be. And that is disheartening! So check out these 9 common mistakes you should avoid while doing up your home.
Dark wood or other dark hues can make your home look cramped and gloomy. So stick to bright and light colours as shown in this modern living room rendered by the architects at Bob Romijnders Architectuur & Interieur. Your interior will look bright, airy and spacious.
Your furniture pieces should not be placed in a haphazard manner, or very close to doors, windows and walls. This might disrupt free movement, cause accidents or hamper the flow of light and air. Place them aesthetically and safely.
Choose lights carefully for each room. Each functional area might need a different kind of lighting, depending on its purpose. Avoid poor lighting, so that your interior doesn’t seem depressing or uninviting.
If you pick a lot of different materials or colours for your floor or walls, the room might seem visually jarring and claustrophobic. So, use few colours and textures; whites and greys are a great way to make a room seem bright and spacious.
Hallways and corridors are ways to get from one room to another, and hence should be clean and clutter-free at all times. Obstacles hamper the flow of energy and light as well.
You can never have enough storage bins around the house. Wicker baskets like those in this bathroom look pretty and hide clutter from plain sight.
Though combining different tones of wood can be exciting sometimes, it is often a difficult task to accomplish with taste. Too many tones can make your interiors seem visually jarring. So pick one single shade and pair it with light, neutral hues.
Any room, be it the living or the bedroom, does well with minimal furniture. Excessive pieces can make free movement a challenge, cause accidents and also clutter the eye. The lesser the furniture, the more easily you will be able to relax.
Minimalism is very much in nowadays, but it shouldn’t make your interior seem dull or lifeless. Add some character to your simple rooms with a gorgeous rug, plush cushions, artistic stools or maybe a unique work of art.
Here’s another inspiring story - 5 tricks to make your tiny apartment super stylish