7 home decor mistakes you need to stop making

Decorating a home is an exciting journey, which is ideally supposed to combine the right materials, colours, furniture and accessories. But most homeowners often end up committing common mistakes which they can easily avoid. Though aesthetics is a very subjective matter, there are some things you should definitely avoid no matter how modern or traditional, or minimalistic or luxurious your residence is. After all, no one wants to end up with a house or apartment they don’t like despite choosing the best sofas, lights, artworks or carpets! So take a look at these 7 pitfalls and stay away from them.