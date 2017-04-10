Your browser is out-of-date.

12 small but beautiful kitchens you'll want to copy

Justwords Justwords
Plush Colours, ZERO9 ZERO9 Modern kitchen
A small house usually comes with a small kitchen. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t do wonders with it. The kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of a home, and it should be aesthetic as well as functional. So don’t compromise on style or comfort even if your kitchen is not as large as those you see in design magazines. Take a look at these 12 kitchens to get inspired instead.

1. Terrace connection

Kitchen studioarte Minimalist kitchen kitchen,terrace,white
studioarte

Kitchen

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

If you can connect your kitchen with a sunny terrace, balcony or patio, it will seem more spacious and brighter. The architects at Studio Arte have done just that with this one.

2. Gorgeous in blue

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Blue can create a very calm and relaxing atmosphere in your kitchen. Pair some gorgeous backsplash tiles with smooth white cabinets for a similar effect as shown here.

3. Open it up

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

If the design of your house permits, you can demolish one entire wall of your kitchen to open it up to the garden or patio. This will make it look large, besides ensuring the influx of ample sunlight and fresh air.

4. Minimal and bright

homify Minimalist kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimal and extremely practical designs paired with lavish use of white make this small kitchen a bright and stylish surprise. The smooth surfaces can be easily maintained and are very much in vogue now.

5. Simple but elegant

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

At times, sleek and functional designs combined with soothing and warm hues can do wonders for your kitchen. Note how the wooden island can be used as a dining table too.

6. Mediterranean touch

Квартира в Сочи, Ателит Ателит Mediterranean style kitchen Wood
Ателит

Ателит
Ателит
Ателит

Pastel hues liven up this Mediterranean kitchen in a beautiful way, while trendy appliances ensure culinary convenience.

7. Industrial chic

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, emc|partners emc|partners Industrial style kitchen Wood Multicolored
emc|partners

emc|partners
emc|partners
emc|partners

Light wooden cabinets, bright blue accessories, industrial style lamps and white railway tiles on the backsplash make this kitchen unique and contemporary.

8. Soothing yet sharp

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Soft hues like cream, beige and light grey have been paired with sleek and sharp designs to lend personality to this kitchen. A hint of red brightens up the ambiance though.

9. Very smart and trendy

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is almost like a narrow corridor, but glossy cabinets and sober hues make this a very inviting and easy-to-clean space. Trendy appliances and sufficient lighting add to the comfort factor.

10. Well-lit and lively

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

Bright stylish lights and sleek modern furniture make this kitchen convenient, functional and attractive. The colourful backsplash tiles add life to the space, while the layered counter is ideal for enjoying dinners as well.

11. Creativity at work

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Beautiful tiles inspired by ancient specimens from Portugal add a striking edge to this small kitchen. They go well with the warm wooden cabinets and bold lighting.

12. All about functionality

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Small but elegant, this kitchen is very functional with its modern cabinets and sleek counter. Artistically arranged tiles, stylish lamps and a couple of pretty wood and iron chairs complete the look here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

