12 small but beautiful kitchens you'll want to copy

A small house usually comes with a small kitchen. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t do wonders with it. The kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of a home, and it should be aesthetic as well as functional. So don’t compromise on style or comfort even if your kitchen is not as large as those you see in design magazines. Take a look at these 12 kitchens to get inspired instead.
If you can connect your kitchen with a sunny terrace, balcony or patio, it will seem more spacious and brighter. The architects at Studio Arte have done just that with this one.
Blue can create a very calm and relaxing atmosphere in your kitchen. Pair some gorgeous backsplash tiles with smooth white cabinets for a similar effect as shown here.
If the design of your house permits, you can demolish one entire wall of your kitchen to open it up to the garden or patio. This will make it look large, besides ensuring the influx of ample sunlight and fresh air.
Minimal and extremely practical designs paired with lavish use of white make this small kitchen a bright and stylish surprise. The smooth surfaces can be easily maintained and are very much in vogue now.
At times, sleek and functional designs combined with soothing and warm hues can do wonders for your kitchen. Note how the wooden island can be used as a dining table too.
Pastel hues liven up this Mediterranean kitchen in a beautiful way, while trendy appliances ensure culinary convenience.
Light wooden cabinets, bright blue accessories, industrial style lamps and white railway tiles on the backsplash make this kitchen unique and contemporary.
Soft hues like cream, beige and light grey have been paired with sleek and sharp designs to lend personality to this kitchen. A hint of red brightens up the ambiance though.
This kitchen is almost like a narrow corridor, but glossy cabinets and sober hues make this a very inviting and easy-to-clean space. Trendy appliances and sufficient lighting add to the comfort factor.
Bright stylish lights and sleek modern furniture make this kitchen convenient, functional and attractive. The colourful backsplash tiles add life to the space, while the layered counter is ideal for enjoying dinners as well.
Beautiful tiles inspired by ancient specimens from Portugal add a striking edge to this small kitchen. They go well with the warm wooden cabinets and bold lighting.
Small but elegant, this kitchen is very functional with its modern cabinets and sleek counter. Artistically arranged tiles, stylish lamps and a couple of pretty wood and iron chairs complete the look here.
