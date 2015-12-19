The Cherry Blossom House

This elegant home is located in a Setagaya-ku, a green, residential district in Tokyo, Japan. The two-level wooden construction is the work of Mukoyama Architects and possesses a gentle, natural design that takes full advantage of a lovely plot of land.

It was interesting then, to discover that the owner was offered the land from relatives on the condition that any construction should have minimal impact on the land. With a beautiful large cherry blossom tree close by, we can see why they insisted!

Here at homify we think the architects were largely successful in working with the natural features of the land. Have a look at these photos and decide for yourself.