Art it Up! A simple guide on adding artwork to your home

Paintings, drawings and sculptures are often chosen for their sheer beauty and ability to lift us out of the functional, everydayness of life. Accordingly, these special objects deserve the time and attention it takes to display them properly in the home.

While a huge amount of decisions around the subject of art are controversial and often very subjective, there are a few, simple and universal themes that will help guide anyone in the process of adding artwork to a home. Generally speaking, a perfectly hung piece of artwork or well-placed sculpture, will invite you to linger and take a moment of stillness in your day.

Come with us on a tour of a few ideas and a peek at some beautiful artwork.