Looking to the sky in South Korea

When we look up, we see a lot of incredible things we would otherwise have missed. That this is true in cities is widely accepted; many people live for years, decades even, in the same place without ever fully noticing some of the most striking examples of architecture on offer there. In urban life we spend most of our time trapped in our own bubble, seeing only what we need to see. In cities like Hong Kong, where most people live at great heights, this is less true than in predominately low-rise cities; it's possible to get a good overview of the cityscape simply by looking out the window. But all the same, it's all too easy to miss those all-important, style-defining details that we would see standing directly beneath a building and looking up at it.

But looking up is an activity that can offer us many wonderful experiences in the countryside too. There may not be any skyscrapers to hold our gaze, but there's plenty of other things to keep us entertained. The sky itself is a marvel that's too often taken for granted, and one that deserves to be looked at properly, and often. Add to that glorious backdrop migrating birds, aeroplanes heading for unknown destinations, and the patterns created by branches criss-crossing against one another, and you begin to realise exactly how much is going on above our heads each day.

The Leaning House, by Praud, is a house that itself appears to be paying close attention to the sky, and in so doing encourages those around it to do the same. What does a sky-watching house look like, you may ask? Exactly like this…