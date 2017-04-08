6 ways to keep your home clean and radiant

Keeping your home bright, clean and fresh can seem like a never ending chore, but there are some simple tips that will allow you to enjoy the freshness you want, all week long, before carrying out a more intensive cleaning programme at the weekends. Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that staying on top of the main messes is the key, as well as keeping your home well-ventilated and sunny, so come with us now as we give you tips that can be used in every room of the house, from your kitchen to your bathroom, and see how easy your cleaning endeavours could be.
This tip is SP important! Recharge the freshness of your home every day by making sure any and all curtains, blonds and window dressings are drawn before you leave in the morning. The natural sunlight that pours in will keep your home looking dazzling and, while you're at home, open the windows to let plenty of rejuvenating fresh air in!
The key areas that give away a lazy cleaning schedule are the large surfaces in your home. Think about kitchen worktops, dining tables and large sideboards and you'll realise that dirt, grime and dust quickly settle on them. Give them a quick wipe or polish every day and your home will feel so much cleaner!
If you like to think ahead to how you can make your household chores a little easier to contend with, start planning to buy easy to clean furniture! Laminate items, unfussy finishes and smooth surfaces will all make cleaning a doddle, but if you choose fancy pieces that need specialist equipment or products to gleam, you will be less likely to actually get around to it!
There are two reasons why keeping your home at the lighter end of the colour spectrum will help. Firstly, you'll be able to see any dirt that builds up a lot easier and tackle it as soon as possible and secondly, it will always look that bit fresher, brighter and more hygienic, naturally. White is the cleanest colour of all, but pale greys work brilliantly as well.
This is a great idea for any of you that don't have a huge amount of free time to dedicate to cleaning! Install some plants in your home and they will naturally purify the air for you and give your home such a fresh and energised vibe. Ferns are particularly good for this and have you ever noticed how a host of greenery really does make a home look more put together?
Pets might be man's best friends, but boy, do they contribute to the cleaning schedule! Pet hair will always collect where you least want it to and make your home look a little grubby, so try to run a vacuum cleaner around your furry friend's favourite spaces once a day and you'll notice how much less fluffy and dusty everywhere feels.
