6 ways to keep your home clean and radiant

Pets might be man's best friends, but boy, do they contribute to the cleaning schedule! Pet hair will always collect where you least want it to and make your home look a little grubby, so try to run a vacuum cleaner around your furry friend's favourite spaces once a day and you'll notice how much less fluffy and dusty everywhere feels.

