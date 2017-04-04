10 chic but fun ideas for apartment floors

Floors are there to be walked upon, but that doesn't mean the floor design should be boring or lacking in interest! In fact, if you live in a small home, an interesting feature floor design just might be the simplest way to add an extra bit of interest to the home while keeping things nice and clutter-free.

A colourful floor design or an interesting floor material could even add that essential jolt of joy, tactile pleasure or glamour to the home. To see how, come with us to check out 10 playful floor ideas for your home.