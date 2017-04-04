10 chic but fun ideas for apartment floors

Floors are there to be walked upon, but that doesn't mean the floor design should be boring or lacking in interest! In fact, if you live in a small home, an interesting feature floor design just might be the simplest way to add an extra bit of interest to the home while keeping things nice and clutter-free.
A colourful floor design or an interesting floor material could even add that essential jolt of joy, tactile pleasure or glamour to the home. To see how, come with us to check out 10 playful floor ideas for your home.
There is a tendency to get overly conservative with floor tiles because they are just so difficult to remove. But a soft, neutral monotone design can easily soften the effect of a slightly more adventurous design. For a real wow factor, team it with a playful mural like this.
A monochrome design can also be the perfect antidote to a more powerful design like this. This kind of geometric floor design certainly gives the home some Scandi-cool too!
Why not brighten things up with a powerful canary yellow floor in your hallway. The strong colour makes a big impact and the light hues really lighten up the home.
Parquet tiles were out of fashion for a long time, but they have certainly come back with force. They were once the domain of aristocratic homes and they certainly add a little sophistication to the home.
Nothing quite beats the glamorous look of a highly polished white floor. This kind of material is cool on the feet and perfect for the sultry South-East Asian climate too.
This dizzyingly complex African inspired balcony has the perfect tiles. Sure, the look is busy but it absolutely works. This kind of look is captured best in the maximalist design trend.
Technological advances in manufacturing have led to a number of interesting ways of using processed wood. These wooden floor tiles show how perfectly a newer style of wooden floor tile can work with a modern interior.
This big room certainly doesn't look empty when you consider the dense intricacy of the patterned floor tiles. We love how to riotous combination of colours and textures look against the wooden border. This one definitely shows the touch of a professional interior designer.
Remember when you were a child and liked to slide along wooden floors in your socks? Well, even the simplest wooden floor design has a playful, tactile feel.
Brushed concrete floors are hugely popular with the industrial style look. This one is perfect for the hot weather as well.
