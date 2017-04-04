Your browser is out-of-date.

10 chic but fun ideas for apartment floors

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Study in Lisbon Lounge, ORCHIDS LOFT ORCHIDS LOFT Modern museums Wood Multicolored
Floors are there to be walked upon, but that doesn't mean the floor design should be boring or lacking in interest! In fact, if you live in a small home, an interesting feature floor design just might be the simplest way to add an extra bit of interest to the home while keeping things nice and clutter-free.

A colourful floor design or an interesting floor material could even add that essential jolt of joy, tactile pleasure or glamour to the home. To see how, come with us to check out 10 playful floor ideas for your home.

1. Antique style floor tiles teamed with a playful mural

Study in Lisbon Lounge, ORCHIDS LOFT ORCHIDS LOFT Modern museums Wood Multicolored Offices & stores
There is a tendency to get overly conservative with floor tiles because they are just so difficult to remove. But a soft, neutral monotone design can easily soften the effect of a slightly more adventurous design. For a real wow factor, team it with a playful mural like this.

2. Geometric floor tiles

homify Walls & flooringTiles
A monochrome design can also be the perfect antidote to a more powerful design like this. This kind of geometric floor design certainly gives the home some Scandi-cool too!

3. Canary yellow floor!

Mieszkanie studenckie, PB/STUDIO PB/STUDIO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Why not brighten things up with a powerful canary yellow floor in your hallway. The strong colour makes a big impact and the light hues really lighten up the home.

4. Wooden parquet floors with a touch of blue

Elegant Collection, Parquetin Parquetin Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Parquet tiles were out of fashion for a long time, but they have certainly come back with force. They were once the domain of aristocratic homes and they certainly add a little sophistication to the home.

5. Highly polished glamorous white floor

Gres porcellanato moderno, ItalianGres ItalianGres Minimalist bedroom White
Nothing quite beats the glamorous look of a highly polished white floor. This kind of material is cool on the feet and perfect for the sultry South-East Asian climate too.

6. A balcony full of African vibrancy

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style garden
Peponi House

This dizzyingly complex African inspired balcony has the perfect tiles. Sure, the look is busy but it absolutely works. This kind of look is captured best in the maximalist design trend.

7. Modern wooden floor tiles for a green vibe

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles Brown
Technological advances in manufacturing have led to a number of interesting ways of using processed wood. These wooden floor tiles show how perfectly a newer style of wooden floor tile can work with a modern interior.

8. Mix and match patterns

homify Walls & flooringTiles
This big room certainly doesn't look empty when you consider the dense intricacy of the patterned floor tiles. We love how to riotous combination of colours and textures look against the wooden border. This one definitely shows the touch of a professional interior designer.

9. The earthy pleasure of wood

Braintree essex - Unfinished solid oak flooring Fine Oak Flooring Ltd. Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Braintree essex—Unfinished solid oak flooring

Remember when you were a child and liked to slide along wooden floors in your socks? Well, even the simplest wooden floor design has a playful, tactile feel.

10. An artsy concrete floor

Pavimenti Liberty Cementine,graniglie di marmo e non solo , TOMASELLO SRL PAVIMENTI D'EPOCA REALIZZATI OGGI TOMASELLO SRL PAVIMENTI D'EPOCA REALIZZATI OGGI Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Quartz
TOMASELLO SRL PAVIMENTI D'EPOCA REALIZZATI OGGI
Brushed concrete floors are hugely popular with the industrial style look. This one is perfect for the hot weather as well. 

For more home interior ideas, have a look at 10 feature wall ideas perfect for Singapore homes.

The compact apartment decorated in perfect pastels
Which of these flooring ideas has really caught your eye?

