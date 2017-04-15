A small and stylish apartment you'll want to copy

With a modest area of 76sqm at its disposal, this charming apartment in the Polish capital of Krakow boasts of everything a small family and its feline companion needs. The architects at Blackhaus combined rustic elements like brick and wood with modern ones like glass, metal and concrete to render a unique look to this residence. A spacious open plan layout merges the lovely common areas, while the master bedroom is a very serene and simple affair. The bathrooms in this home are stylish and cosy as well. Though white is the dominating hue for the walls and ceilings, wood and brick contrast it nicely everywhere. The apartment also comes with a pretty balcony perfect for relaxing and relishing afternoon teas. Read on to know more.
Exposed brick walls, warm wooden flooring and trendy furniture make this living space very inviting and earthy. A plush couch, a sleek TV unit and a stylish tripod lamp contrast the rustic ambiance here. The inbuilt bookshelf in the corner promises a wonderful leisurely experience.
Thanks to the rustic brick walls, wooden flooring, and neat white cabinets, the open kitchen is full of country style charm. Large glass windows flood the space with cheerfulness, while the elegant dining arrangement wows with its traditional yet trendy look.
The position of the TV is such that it can be easily viewed from both the living and kitchen. The open layout also allows light and air to travel freely from one place to another.
An exposed brick wall and cosy wooden flooring make the study or home office very comfortable. The furniture is sleek, trendy and minimalistic, while inbuilt closets at the end wall offer storage room for everything.
Inbuilt into a wall, the kennel for the feline family member is something you shouldn’t miss. It offers a private little spot for the cat to rest and feel snug in.
Bright white dominates the master bedroom for a clean and serene look, while large glass windows bring in a ton of sunlight. The wooden floor and headboard lend contrast and warmth to this space, and the large plush bed looks ready to put you to sleep. Uniqueness comes through the brick-finish wall and the illuminated lettering on it.
Note how the wooden headboard of the bed also acts as a slim shelf for arranging bedside books. And the bathroom is separated with the help of glass sliding doors set in neat black frames, so that no floor area is wasted.
The white environment of this en-suite bathroom is completely relaxing and creates a feeling of spaciousness. We especially love the wood and steel sink unit and the circular mirror, lending an extra edge to the room. Softly glowing candles further enhance the magical aura here.
Soft greys and whites make this modern bathroom very elegant and welcoming. Beautiful printed tiles clad the shower walls for aesthetic appeal.
Lush creepers add oodles of freshness to this wood and white balcony, while the cosy furniture makes it a wonderful place for unwinding.
