Make the most of things: multi-functional bedroom furniture

The bedroom is a space that has many functions beyond just housing a bed. for many people nowadays, more time will be spent in the bedroom than in the living room or kitchen. With many now finding laptops and iPads their preferred devices for working, watching, reading and listening, it''s fairly common these days to take these activities to the bedroom, whereas as recently as 10-15 years ago they would have taken place in the living room in front of the TV or on a desktop computer.

It makes a lot of sense to use the bed as a workstation or private cinema; after all, it is probably the most comfortable item of furniture in your home. But as the function of the bedroom has evolved, so too have the requirements of the space. If the bedroom is the new hub of the home, it's necessary for it to be more decorative, to have more storage space, to have more possibilities. And yet it's still unlikely that your bedroom will be larger than your living room or kitchen. In many cases, the bedroom is a very compact room; but that doesn't mean it's going to be used any less.

Fortunately, there are plenty of designers happy to rise to the challenge of creating bedroom furniture and storage that does more. Here are just a few multi-functional bedroom bits and pieces that could help to make the most of one of the home's most important rooms.