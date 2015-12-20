Modern Home with a Thatched Roof

This classic country home is a great example of how beautifully solar panels can be integrated into a traditional thatched roof design. The Dutch architects Möhring Arkitekten have created an exterior that is almost indistinguishable from the homes of yesteryear, while producing an interior that offers an unashamedly contemporary design.

The property lies close to a village on the peninsula of Dass, a German city on the southern shores of the Baltic Sea. The architects have used many of the traditional local construction materials and this may explain the understated integration of contemporary and traditional styles. But the real highlight in this home is a series of skylights that run along the roof of the main living area.

For beautiful photos and more details, join us on a photo tour of this very unique country home.