13 ideas for small bedrooms (to make them look beautiful!)

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at how you can make the most of your small bedroom with these stylish and inventive decorating tips. There’s a common misconception that small bedrooms will inevitably feel cramped and lack the sumptuousness of their larger counterparts. We’re here to show you that needn’t be the case!

In order to design your bedroom with beauty and style, we’ve gathered 13 ideas we’re sure will impress and motivate you to update your sleeping space. Would you like to take a peek? Pick your favourite bedroom design below…