13 ideas for small bedrooms (to make them look beautiful!)

Single family house in Moscari, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern style bedroom
Today on homify we’re going to take a look at how you can make the most of your small bedroom with these stylish and inventive decorating tips. There’s a common misconception that small bedrooms will inevitably feel cramped and lack the sumptuousness of their larger counterparts. We’re here to show you that needn’t be the case!

In order to design your bedroom with beauty and style, we’ve gathered 13 ideas we’re sure will impress and motivate you to update your sleeping space. Would you like to take a peek? Pick your favourite bedroom design below…

1. Add a sleeping platform in your compact bedroom! This boasts the added potential to add some hidden storage, keeping your chambers clutter free and gorgeous.

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
If you need assistance with your bedroom design, you can find an expert here!

2. In your small bedroom you should focus on your bed. Add sumptuous linen in bright eye-catching hues that will ensure a luxurious and lavish experience.

homify Scandinavian style bedroom White
3. Subdued hues and shades can create space with their monochromatic beauty.

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Master Bedroom

4. If neutrals aren't your cup of tea, choose a wall colour (like this fiery red hue!) that will detract from your room's lack of space.

Renovation at 29 Tiffany , KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Industrial style bedroom
5. Keep it simple! Add accessories and art that you truly love, and avoid over-crowding the space.

Single family house in Moscari, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern style bedroom
Tono Vila Architecture & Design
6. Boost your small room's beauty and sense of space by maximising natural light.

Fitty Wun, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern style bedroom
7. Hanging side lamps save you space, and they look great too!

幸福新古典, 祥祥設計有限公司 祥祥設計有限公司 Classic style bedroom
8. A minimal design is sure to impress, allure and create a timeless yet welcoming ambience.

Bedroom Telnova Julia Modern style bedroom Wood White
Bedroom

9. Utilise your walls. In this bedroom we see a small dressing table that is built-in, along with a pattered feature wall-cum-bedhead.

方寸之間, 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 Modern style bedroom
10. Work with the end of your bed to add an array of luxurious accessories, and potential storage space too!

homify Eclectic style bedroom Brown
11. A single bed doesn't have to feel less luxurious. Add mirrors to boost the room's sense of space, and choose a feature wall colour to add character.

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
12. Choose an eye-catching bedhead to promote an interesting and unique atmosphere within your tiny bedroom.

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern style bedroom
13. Go low with your furniture—picking items that have a low profile will make your small bedroom feel larger and therefore more enticing!

homify Minimalist bedroom White bedroom,bed
Want more bedroom ideas and inspiration? Check out: 7 low-cost ideas for chic and dreamy bedroom decor

12 small but beautiful kitchens you'll want to copy
Do you have any other tips for our homify readers? Add your tricks and hints below!

