A beautifully renovated 90m2 apartment

Today’s feature apartment is owned by TC Elements, a Portuguese company that specialises in custom furniture. Fresh, retro and eye-catching, this wonderfully revived home is sure to impress even the pickiest of tastes. Offering colours, patterns and an engaging ambience, this dwelling boasts creativity and plenty of innovative trends.
A fusion of fashion and functional living, the different rooms are unique and somewhat eccentric. With classic 50s aesthetics, we’re definitely ready to engage ourselves with the animated atmosphere of this property. Take a look at the interior by reading on below.
This room is certainly attention-grabbing! With a vintage aesthetic and plenty of unique features, we're sure you'll find something you like here. The mint green sofa sits centrally, angled towards the fireplace, and adorned with plenty of fashionable cushions. In the corner of the room we see a record player, which adds to the retro vibes that are seen throughout. Moreover, the matching light fittings are truly fabulous, evoking art deco charm, with modern yet timeless appeal.
As we enter this apartment, the decor, design and ambience are unmistakably retro. One of the main focal points within this unique living room has to be the multi-functional wall. Boasting a range of interesting and engaging items, we're immediately taken aback by the variety of uses that have been combined into such a compact space.
The fireplace sits centrally, and provides warmth for the home's occupants, while just above the television is mounted for those resting or relaxing on the mint green modular sofa. Custom made joinery is another eye-catching feature. By creating bespoke pieces for the home, the designers were able to personalise the dwelling to reflect the exacting needs and requirements of the occupants.
Turning around to face the other side of the room, we get a better idea of the kitchen and large sofa. For a bold geometric effect, the designers have employed an eye-catching patterned carpet and vivid colour pillows, these work seamlessly with the aforementioned chandelier and a freestanding lamp.
The contemporary kitchen offers fitting free joinery, a characterful tiled backsplash, and rich timber tones. Striking and stunning, this combination of colours and patterns ensures the open plan room is effortlessly charismatic, and bursting with personality.
Indoor plants are added in an inventive way in this living room. They have multiple uses; firstly, the trellis-like setup provides a room divider, and secondly the plants purify the air and inject a renewed sense of freshness and verve.
In this house, storage is key. The crucial bedroom storage is provided via huge floor to ceiling cupboards that offer a large volume of space to keep linen, garments and other sleeping appurtenances. Although large, these wardrobes don't feel as though they are impeding on the bedroom's spaciousness, with plenty of room to walk around the bed and to the dressing table.
The dressing table is a handy addition to this space, meaning occupants have a cute area to prepare for the day ahead, or even sit and read. A large mirror enhances the roominess within the entire area, adding a practical element as well as plenty of style.
The bed is the real standout feature in this room. Designed for luxury, the colour scheme is a tranquil mixture of pastel hues that assist in helping the space to feel welcimng and warm. Airy and open, the upholstered bed head works exceptionally well against the grey feature wall, while the twin lampshades offer symmtrey and balance.
Lastly, we take a quick peek at the other side of the room to see the stylish window dressings. These are a combination of sheer and heavy fabrics, which create a versatile sleeping space, no matter the time outside.
