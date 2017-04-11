A beautifully renovated 90m2 apartment

Today’s feature apartment is owned by TC Elements, a Portuguese company that specialises in custom furniture. Fresh, retro and eye-catching, this wonderfully revived home is sure to impress even the pickiest of tastes. Offering colours, patterns and an engaging ambience, this dwelling boasts creativity and plenty of innovative trends.

A fusion of fashion and functional living, the different rooms are unique and somewhat eccentric. With classic 50s aesthetics, we’re definitely ready to engage ourselves with the animated atmosphere of this property. Take a look at the interior by reading on below.