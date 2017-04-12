8 simple yet inspirational small kitchens

There’s no doubt that the kitchen is one of the most important rooms within one’s house. A place to socialise, relax with friends and most importantly, cook and prepare food, the kitchen is undeniably an area that is truly multi-functional.

But what do you do if your kitchen is somewhat lacking in space? Today’s Ideabook might provide a few tips and tricks. We’ve gathered 8 simple yet motivating small kitchens that are sure to offer a little inspiration. If you’d like to check them out, take a peek below and start planning your next kitchen makeover today!