8 simple yet inspirational small kitchens

press profile homify
homify Scandinavian style kitchen
There’s no doubt that the kitchen is one of the most important rooms within one’s house. A place to socialise, relax with friends and most importantly, cook and prepare food, the kitchen is undeniably an area that is truly multi-functional.

But what do you do if your kitchen is somewhat lacking in space? Today’s Ideabook might provide a few tips and tricks. We’ve gathered 8 simple yet motivating small kitchens that are sure to offer a little inspiration. If you’d like to check them out, take a peek below and start planning your next kitchen makeover today!

1. Harmonious and natural

HOME STAGING EN PASSATGE VILARET, BARCELONA
The first inspirational kitchen we are taking a look inside shows us how simplicity can offer beauty. You certainly don't need extravagant furniture, joinery or accessories to create a welcoming and warm kitchen, and this cooking space shows us how!

The designers have managed to provide a friendly space that is enhanced by lush greenery, a cream colour palette, and eye-catching accessories. 

2. Go for a different colour

ПРАВИЛА РАЗВИТИЯ 2.0: Л-СИСТЕМЫ
Why not bet on a different hue for your simple kitchen? This example is minimal and beautiful, with a dark ultramarine hue, black joinery and crisp white countertops. 

As well as providing a space to cook, this setup also boasts a handy area to socialise with friends and family, eat and dine together. 

3. A kitchen under the stairs

SH HOUSE
Have you ever seen a kitchen under the stairs? No, we haven't either—but this example is wonderfully eye-catching, warm, chic and stylish. In a tiny home, the reality of having to utilise space to its fullest is very real. After seeing this kitchen, we think anything is possible! Functional and cute, this simple kitchen hasn't lost its practical aspects or handy amenities either. 

4. This small kitchen even contains and island

Casa GC55
Yes, that's right even small kitchens can employ an island! This rustic Mediterranean style space is wonderfully attention-grabbing, and offers an enticing, characterful and elegant option for those wanting a traditional kitchen setup. 

5. Hidden within a cupboard

Edifício Combro 77
Don't like to see your kitchen? Why not hide it within a cupboard? This kitchen has done just that and provides its occupants with full-size appliances, as well as a minimal, fuss-free ambience. 

6. White is always a good choice!

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg
Is white ever a bad idea inside one's home? Sure it shows the dirt and grime, but it also makes cleaning much easier. And let's face it, a white interior boosts the perceived space of a compact home. Take some cues from this stylish example that goes all in with its white palette and creates an inimitably chic atmosphere. 

7. Timber is warm, welcoming and unique

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
If you want a warm and welicming kitchen, timber has simply got to be your choice! Take a look at this cooking space and grab a few tips for your own space. The designers have opted for timber-veneer joinery, with plenty of plant related accessories and a charming patterned backsplash. 

8. How about some trendy tiles?

Apartamento compacto
Subway style tiles (or running bond) are proving to be a timeless choice for kitchens and bathrooms alike. Simple, inexpensive and trendy, this pattern will boost your small kitchen's sense of pizzazz and charm!

Would you like to check out some more kitchen ideas? We think you’ll like: 11 small and practical kitchens ideal for Singapore homes

A beautifully renovated 90m2 apartment
Do you have any other design tips for our homify community? Add them below!

