10 ways to make small bedrooms look bigger

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern style bedroom Bricks White
Living in a big city often means compromising on space, and when your floor plan is limited, it's often the apartment bedroom that is the first domestic area to suffer. But what can be done? The design and decoration of your home is the first and easiest step to ensuring you boost your abode's capasiousness, while revitalising its ambience. We're here today to show you 10 ways to make your compact bedroom look bigger, better and roomier.

From employing a light colour scheme to carefully considering your accessories, there are plenty of ways you can ensure your bedroom is spacious, airy and bright. 

1. Choose a light colour scheme to make your compact bedroom feel open, airy and of course spacious.

Guest bedroom 1 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom Metallic/Silver
2. Adding a large freestanding mirror is an opulent choice to enhance the room's perceived space, along with imparting luxury and refinement.

Bedroom - The Pearl Joe Ginsberg Design Modern style bedroom Multicolored
3. Keep your space minimal, and punctuate it with delicate greenery and some interesting wall panels.

方寸之間, 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 Modern style bedroom
4. White walls with wall art is a nice option that will help your room to feel open and roomy.

Roncesvalles Accessible House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern style bedroom
5. Pastel hues are a great option for small bedrooms, and when pared with crisp white linen, the area feels capacious and ample.

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
6. In a small bedroom, side lamps can be mounted to the bedhead to save space, as well as providing some serious style!

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
7. Choose your accessories carefully! The right number of accoutrements can drastically improve the room's spaciousness, while too many will have an opposite effect—so add them carefully!

Urban Retreat, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Modern style bedroom
8. The right lighting makes a huge difference in a tiny bedroom. Get creative and combine lighting with wall art for a unique effect!

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern style bedroom Bricks White neon
Girl and the cat

9. Bespoke furniture and storage looks elegant, stylish and works brilliantly to utilises every centimetre of space efficiently.

Boys Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Minimalist bedroom
Boys Bedroom

10. Just because your room is small doesn't mean it can't be bright! Choose a feature hue and paint yourself a wall to create depth and originality.

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Eclectic style bedroom
LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

If you'd like to check out how you can add an en suite to your master bedroom, take a peek at: 9 en suite bathrooms perfect for small homes

8 chic and unique ideas to make small bedrooms feel special
How do you make your small bedroom look bigger? Let us know below!

