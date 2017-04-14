10 ways to make small bedrooms look bigger

Living in a big city often means compromising on space, and when your floor plan is limited, it's often the apartment bedroom that is the first domestic area to suffer. But what can be done? The design and decoration of your home is the first and easiest step to ensuring you boost your abode's capasiousness, while revitalising its ambience. We're here today to show you 10 ways to make your compact bedroom look bigger, better and roomier.

From employing a light colour scheme to carefully considering your accessories, there are plenty of ways you can ensure your bedroom is spacious, airy and bright.