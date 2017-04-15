If you live in a city apartment, your balcony will likely be one of the most popular and cherished places in your home. Balcony gardens offer a pocket of tranquillity and serenity in the hustle and bustle of an urban jungle. The good news is, it doesn't even take that much effort to make your balcony look great.

We've collated and gathered 11 ideas to make your small balcony beautiful. From adding furniture to planting greenery, we're sure you'll find something to suit your space. Are you ready to take a peek at our top tips? Check them out below…