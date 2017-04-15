Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 ideas to make your small balcony beautiful

press profile homify press profile homify
Duplex Penthouse in Tel Aviv, toledano + architects toledano + architects Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Loading admin actions …

If you live in a city apartment, your balcony will likely be one of the most popular and cherished places in your home. Balcony gardens offer a pocket of tranquillity and serenity in the hustle and bustle of an urban jungle. The good news is, it doesn't even take that much effort to make your balcony look great. 

We've collated and gathered 11 ideas to make your small balcony beautiful. From adding furniture to planting greenery, we're sure you'll find something to suit your space. Are you ready to take a peek at our top tips? Check them out below…

1. This gorgeous balcony boasts upholstered furniture, gorgeous greenery and a timber floor that is chic and easy to maintain.

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green balcony
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

If you still need assistance with your balcony or terrace, you can always chat to a professional. Find a designer via homify today!

2. Sometimes you only need a simple sofa to produce a beautiful space that is elegant and most of all cosy!

homify Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. These built-in seats are perfectly space saving, while bright cushions add pizzazz and character.

ÁTICO IVORRA, Molins Design Molins Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

4. Timber cladding is gorgeous and enhances this large balcony space, while the furniture is simple and well-designed.

Y's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

5. Although this balcony is small, the area is clean, and a perfect area for reading a good book with a glass of sparkling ice tea.

Однокомнатная квартира 40м2 в Гринпарке., Оксана Хартэк Оксана Хартэк Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Оксана Хартэк

Оксана Хартэк
Оксана Хартэк
Оксана Хартэк

6. Somewhat larger than the last example, this impressive terrace is beautiful thanks to its painted timber furniture and lush greenery.

The courtyards, STILL urban design STILL urban design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
STILL urban design

STILL urban design
STILL urban design
STILL urban design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A collection of potted plants is sure to improve and enhance your balcony's creativity and individuality.

RESIDÊNCIA TM, Lá Fora | arquitetura da paisagem Lá Fora | arquitetura da paisagem Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lá Fora | arquitetura da paisagem

Lá Fora | arquitetura da paisagem
Lá Fora | arquitetura da paisagem
Lá Fora | arquitetura da paisagem

8. Aubergine paint, timber furniture and indoor plants boost this balcony's sense of style, providing a beautiful dining space for friends and family.

Ed. City Hall, Daniel Di Rezende Bernardes Arquitetura Daniel Di Rezende Bernardes Arquitetura Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Daniel Di Rezende Bernardes Arquitetura

Daniel Di Rezende Bernardes Arquitetura
Daniel Di Rezende Bernardes Arquitetura
Daniel Di Rezende Bernardes Arquitetura

9. Light and airy, we adore this simple yet effective terrace that utilise an all-white scheme and palette of hues.

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

10. Cosy and sumptuous furniture is the best for a tranquil balcony. Take some cues from these wicker pieces that are elegant and inviting!

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

11. Last up, we take a peek at one of our favourite outdoor spaces. Timber decking is truly beautiful, while the climbing plants shelter the seating from the harsh midday sunlight.

Duplex Penthouse in Tel Aviv, toledano + architects toledano + architects Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
toledano + architects

toledano + architects
toledano + architects
toledano + architects

Want more balcony inspiration? Check out: DIY and home improvement: 6 ideas for improving boring balconies

A small and stylish apartment you'll want to copy
Do you have any other tips or tricks? Add them below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks