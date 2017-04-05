A small and stylish Japanese box home full of light

Japanese homes are commonly known for their soothing natural aesthetics, pure minimalism and interesting take on the relationship between internal and external living spaces. All these elements are often wrapped up in the classic Japanese courtyard or internal garden.

Today, we will visit a home where all of these elements have been put into force to create a living space that feels quite unique. Japanese architects Housing Architecture, have used lots of strong, minimalist lines, large openings and interesting shapes to realise a very inspiring dwelling. Let's have a look inside…