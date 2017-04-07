Your browser is out-of-date.

12 classic homes you'll wish were yours

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Familienhäuser (mit Pult- und Satteldächern), Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Classic home designs have an enduring quality about them. Even if the property is new, the lines and shapes of a classic design bring a sense of solid history to the design.

These are dwellings that often remind us of our childhood homes, dreams or even classic storybook settings. So what kinds of classic home designs do architects use over and over again? Well, today we’ll cover the full spectrum, from modern to older classics. We bet you'll wish they were yours!

1. Colonial classic

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

This classic colonial style home is a newly built dwelling. The detail on the edifice and traditional garden totally work as a whole. The only hint of modernity is in the window designs.

2. Modern classic

CASA DE CAMPO 600,00 M2, arqMULTI arqMULTI Minimalist houses
arqMULTI

arqMULTI
arqMULTI
arqMULTI

This modern classic is almost like a big white cube. It has a wall made from classic and windows with fine, elegant lines. This has all the elements of a classic minimalist design.

3. Tropical style home

Projeto Arq. André Pacheco, BRAESCHER FOTOGRAFIA BRAESCHER FOTOGRAFIA Modern houses
BRAESCHER FOTOGRAFIA

BRAESCHER FOTOGRAFIA
BRAESCHER FOTOGRAFIA
BRAESCHER FOTOGRAFIA

This sprawling tropical home is definitely one for those who love a home with a beachy vibe. The solid pillars, gabled roof and wooden classic are all common elements in this kind of design.

4. Classic family home

Familienhäuser (mit Pult- und Satteldächern), Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

This home may be quite modern, but it has the peaked roof and basic shape of an older, classic style family home. The big glass corner wall is a bit of a departure from the look.

5. Peaked roof and gables

Familienhäuser (mit Pult- und Satteldächern), Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

This is another modern family home with classic appeal. The rustic red column has a certain earthy charm and the simple outdoor area is quite minimalist.

7. Modern top heavy classic design

DISEÑO CASA DUARTE, IngeniARQ IngeniARQ
IngeniARQ

IngeniARQ
IngeniARQ
IngeniARQ

One of the key markings of many modern two level homes is the absence or minimization of supporting walls on the lower level. This makes the home almost appear to float in space. 

8. More classic gables

Familienhäuser (mit Pult- und Satteldächern), Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Here we have another classic family home with a small, upper balcony leading off from the master bedroom. 

9. A simply relaxed family home

PROJEKT DOMU KORNEL VI (z wiatą) ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Big square windows, a grassy lawn and a peaked roof are all key elements in this kind of modern classic family home. Check out how fresh and inviting the exterior looks with the classic combination of wood and white.

10. Country cool

Dom Kazia II G2 - niebanalny, idealny! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Classic style houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This little stone home is definitely the stuff of fairytales. The roof is actually slightly askew on one side and looks like it belongs in a storybook!

11. Cape cod classic

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style houses
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

This cape cod style classic home has gorgeous olive wooden cladding and a cute country garden. The home is set quite low to the ground and has a relaxing, sprawling feel about it.

12. Another modern classic

Дом под Киевом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Here we have another modern classic which is composed of two strong horizontal volumes placed perpendicular to one another. The walls are completely made from glass and the roof and flooring almost act as a shell.

For more home ideas, have a look at 12 simple ideas to give your small home a spectacular touch.

Which of these classic designs speaks to you?

