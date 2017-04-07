12 classic homes you'll wish were yours

Classic home designs have an enduring quality about them. Even if the property is new, the lines and shapes of a classic design bring a sense of solid history to the design.

These are dwellings that often remind us of our childhood homes, dreams or even classic storybook settings. So what kinds of classic home designs do architects use over and over again? Well, today we’ll cover the full spectrum, from modern to older classics. We bet you'll wish they were yours!