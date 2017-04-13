Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 colourful but classy ideas for small kitchens

press profile homify press profile homify
Woodboard House: Wohnungsrenovierung mit Charme, Atelier Blank Atelier Blank Minimalist kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to decorating, colour is one of the most powerful design tools that has the possibility to revolutionise your cooking space. Dreamy, exciting, playful or sophisticated – depending on the colours you use, you can evoke a seemingly endless array of vibes, feelings and auras within your kitchen.

Without overstating the abilities of colour within one’s house, it certainly does have the capacity to evoke and exude strong reactions. They say red has the power to elicit hunger, while blue is purported to have the opposite effect. Whether this is true or not, it’s crucial you design your kitchen in a way that creates a striking focal point and an enjoyable ambience.

To provide some assistance, we’ve gathered 15 colourful yet chic ideas for small kitchens that are sure to encourage your new remodel or redesign.

1. Go for a radically red cupboard in your small kitchen to evoke an eye-catching aesthetic.

Tomate, Popstahl Küchen Popstahl Küchen Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Red
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

2. Choose your light fittings carefully, and opt for a warm coloured bulb that will evoke a welcoming ambience.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Combine different hues in your small kitchen for a unique and attention-grabbing design.

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

4. Do you like this green backsplash? You can choose virtually any hue to evoke your desired kitchen atmosphere.

Small open plan house homify Modern kitchen
homify

Small open plan house

homify
homify
homify

5. Chalkboard paint is so easy to apply, and will revolutionise your cooking space's practicality and style.

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

6. Choose dark hues paired with recessed lights to create a sophisticated vibe.

Casa A157, Studio DiDeA architetti associati Studio DiDeA architetti associati Minimalist kitchen
Studio DiDeA architetti associati

Studio DiDeA architetti associati
Studio DiDeA architetti associati
Studio DiDeA architetti associati

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Black and white are a timeless pairing of hues. Take some cues from this wonderfully small yet inventive kitchen!

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern kitchen Black
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. Want to make an enduring statement? Choose white marble counters with royal blue joinery!

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

9. Characterful tiling never goes out of fashion, and brilliantly brightens a small cooking area.

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style kitchen
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

10. If you're limited with the alterations you can make to your kitchen, try a bright appliance instead.

Loft [SAM], Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Eclectic style kitchen
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

11. Overhead cupboards can be refaced or painted to give your small kitchen a whole new look!

La Casa di Pietro, Bartolomeo Fiorillo Bartolomeo Fiorillo Modern kitchen
Bartolomeo Fiorillo

Bartolomeo Fiorillo
Bartolomeo Fiorillo
Bartolomeo Fiorillo

If you need help with your kitchen design, find an expert to help you here!

12. If you're opting for a rustic kitchen, why not choose a characterful and colourful cooker? This one is a real scene stealer with its bright blue and red hues.

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

13. The perfect combination of rustic and contemporary, this minimalist kitchen offers wonderfully warm timber tones!

Woodboard House: Wohnungsrenovierung mit Charme, Atelier Blank Atelier Blank Minimalist kitchen
Atelier Blank

Atelier Blank
Atelier Blank
Atelier Blank

14. Colours don't necessarily have to be bright—this subdued, yet no less impressive, array of grey tones work beautifully in this compact space.

Rifugio urbano, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

15. Tiny and bright—our last kitchen is enhanced with dark black paint and looks unforgettably chic!

Piccola Guest Manison, NOS Design NOS Design Modern kitchen
NOS Design

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Did you like these kitchens? For more, check out: 11 small and practical kitchens ideal for Singapore homes

A small apartment with versatile furniture ideas
Which kitchen is your favourite? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks