15 colourful but classy ideas for small kitchens

When it comes to decorating, colour is one of the most powerful design tools that has the possibility to revolutionise your cooking space. Dreamy, exciting, playful or sophisticated – depending on the colours you use, you can evoke a seemingly endless array of vibes, feelings and auras within your kitchen.

Without overstating the abilities of colour within one’s house, it certainly does have the capacity to evoke and exude strong reactions. They say red has the power to elicit hunger, while blue is purported to have the opposite effect. Whether this is true or not, it’s crucial you design your kitchen in a way that creates a striking focal point and an enjoyable ambience.

To provide some assistance, we’ve gathered 15 colourful yet chic ideas for small kitchens that are sure to encourage your new remodel or redesign.