The complete renovation of a 30 square metre home

Today we have the pleasure of travelling to France, to explore a small 30 square metre apartment that has been completely renovated and fitted out with bespoke fittings.
French interior architects Madame Architecture have completely overhauled the interior, made good use of smart small design tools and created a little abode with a big, breezy ambience. The makeover cost just over S$30,000 and we reckon every single dollar was well spent. So if you have a small home or are looking to make the most of every inch of floor space, come with us to check it out. We bet at least one detail in this interior design will set you on the path to inspiration!
The tricky part about designing a one room home is working out how to clearly demarcate the separate living zones, without making the interior feel boxed in or small. This is particularly so when you have a bedroom space like this without its' own window for natural light. Here we can see how the perfect solution has been created with an elegant half wall finished in glass. The vertical lines of the black frame really draw the eye upwards too and make the room appear that bit higher.
Bright and breezy is always a good aesthetic to aim for in a small home. Here, we can see how that has been created with some Nordic or Scandinavian style elements such as the big white curtains and a chunky wooden table. The living room decor is light and almost minimalist, while the wooden element adds a touch of warmth.
We love the monochrome tile splashback in the kitchen. The various lines and patterns add a warm and friendly feel to the room. The monochrome hues also give the home a slightly more modern feel and really help simplify the design. This kitchen may be small, but it definitely packs a decorative punch!
We bet few of our readers have seen a bathroom design like this before. The countertop has a cool, sloping design that really makes the most of the small and awkward space of the room. Check out how effectively the large mirror makes the room appear twice as large.
The absolute best thing about this bathroom view is how the transparent, minimalist shower room design makes the most of the small space. It looks really fresh and inviting with the monochrome patterned tiles too. Finally, note how the top mounted basin fits really simply into the overall design of the cabinet. This is the perfect small bathroom design for a small home!
