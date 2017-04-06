The complete renovation of a 30 square metre home

Today we have the pleasure of travelling to France, to explore a small 30 square metre apartment that has been completely renovated and fitted out with bespoke fittings.

French interior architects Madame Architecture have completely overhauled the interior, made good use of smart small design tools and created a little abode with a big, breezy ambience. The makeover cost just over S$30,000 and we reckon every single dollar was well spent. So if you have a small home or are looking to make the most of every inch of floor space, come with us to check it out. We bet at least one detail in this interior design will set you on the path to inspiration!