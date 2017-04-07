A small, chic apartment with smart space saving ideas

One of the most beautiful features in many old Spanish homes are the soft and earthy textures of their stone walls. Today, we will see how this feature can be very cleverly integrated into a fresh and modern design.

The apartment is situated in A Coruna, a lively city on the Spanish coast with good access to a beach and a mild, appealing climate. The dimensions measure a modest 55 square metres which is surprising when you consider how vibrant and space it feels. So get ready to be wowed and come with us to check it out. Also, this project comes to us courtesy of Barcelona-based interior architects Egue Y Seta.