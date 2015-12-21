Simple ways to improve your dining area

Cooking and dining are not simple habits to sustain our lives, but a daily ritual followed meticulously in almost every home. After a day’s work members of a family come together in the dining room to share a piece of news, neighbourhood gossip and laughter over a hearty dinner. On festive and special occasions, friends join in the party to add an extra dash of cheerfulness. Next to a bedroom, singles find greatest amount of time and liberty for contemplation in a dining room, that is, over their crusts of bread.
For our own sake do we need to make our dining rooms an atmosphere that is both lively and hygienic. Many houses and city apartments nowadays have an open plan kitchen cum dining and living room. Having a properly organised, clean and tastefully decorated dining space speaks volumes about the habits of a house owner. So, without any further ado we will get down to learn the simple ways of making dining rooms look and feel better.
Simple yet timeless furniture works best in a dining space. In case of future makeovers, they can easily be synchronised with the rest of the room. In houses or apartments constrained for space, simple furniture adds an elegant touch without being fussy. Coordinating the colours, material and style of your dining table, chairs, cupboards, shelves and sideboard would give a classy feel to the entire room. Add with this the kitchen island, counter tops and cabinets if you have an open plan kitchen cum dining area.
Popular choices include lightweight and fancy dining sets made of wood, engineered wood, and wrought iron. Designer moulded sets look better in a contemporary set up. Glass top dining table is a popular choice for ages and has not lost its charm yet. The availability of space and number of people to be enjoying a sit down dinner would influence the shape and size of a table.
Having a mismatching set of dining chairs is no longer considered a crime. In fact, it has become somewhat of a trend in itself. When mismatching, both in colour and style, is done tactfully it injects a youthful vibe in the dining room. As if the carefree spirit of the younger days has taken a possession of this space. Interestingly, this solves your dilemma of accommodating your older furniture in your present scheme of refurbishment. You no longer need to drain your money by disposing them all together, but cleverly mismatch them with your latest buys. Instead of being called shoddy and a cheapskate, you will then be congratulated for your ingenuity.
You may or may not need to give the entire room a fresh coat of painting, but redoing the accent wall will help bringing some refreshing changes. We get so easily used to our surroundings and slowly forget to count on the many charming moments that our life presents us with. Introducing small but welcoming changes help to drag us out of our stupor. You can imitate the colours of the seasons and deck up your accent wall in similar tones.
Changing the wallpaper to evoke the spirits of the season would be a good idea too. 3D wallpapers, a set of ceramic tiles in simple patterns can all help to bring in the desired changes. If you have a steady hand with paint brushes, then you can embellish your walls with vibrant motifs of cherry blossoms, blue berries or chirping swallows as well.
Indeed, artworks are very important for incorporating a positive mood in any of the rooms. These need not be highly priced museum value pieces. Buying paintings from contemporary local artists, folk artists or artisans renowned for making intricately handcrafted wall art would be a good idea. You will also promote local arts and crafts an indirect way. Fine art photographs can also augment the genial atmosphere of your dining space. Any of these can be made by you too, if you are blessed with an inherent skill of creating beautiful art.
Homemade craft pieces like a framed collection of sea shells, ink impressions of dried flowers and foliage, crochet or lace work can be used to dress up the walls as well. While planning for these, be inventive and get in touch with your child. If you have kids in home, involve them in this project too.
A cosy rug in suitable colour will brighten up the space, especially if your dining room exhibits a more muted colour palette. You can afford to be a little more adventurous with rugs. Whether your house is decorated in a traditional or modern style, an Isfahan or Tabriz rug will never look outdated in your dining space. With passage of time, classic silk carpets will only increase in value and charm.
For a more budget friendly option do choose from dhurrie, tatami or chatai mats. These are environmentally sustainable and unique in their own ways. Not all types of rugs are suitable for spreading directly under the dining table and chairs. Regular frictions may harm their surfaces. Cleaning them could also be a concern. Spreading it in an area slightly away from the table would resolve these concerns.
While planning for an overhaul, do think of updating your table décor too. A new set of crockery coupled with table linen and place holder mats in complementary tones would be a great way to instantly jazz up the dining room. Place simple sculptures and a few candles at the centre of the table to make it look even more attractive.
Don’t forget, a statement vase full of seasonal flowers, orchids and herbs can add a glamorous touch to any dining parlour. For a more minimal yet similarly graceful option, think of having ikebana arrangements. Avoid thorny cacti for when used indoors, they are believed to encourage prickly relationships. With these changes firmly in place you can sit down to enjoy a delicious meal with your friends and family members.
Presented here are some more ways of refurbishing your home for this festive season.