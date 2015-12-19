8 inspirations for making the best use of an attic

For years attic has been a place to store away our memories – worn out photographs of people or places we never knew or did no longer care for, old furniture and other such abandoned household objects. During childhood, many of us also used the attic to carve out a niche for ourselves, hiding our precious keepsakes away from the prying eyes of our family members.

But with our houses becoming increasingly space crunched, attics can no longer afford to be a space uncared for. Instead, we are almost forced to give it a stylish makeover and put it to various necessary usages. Slowly, like An Attic Philosopher Émile Souvestre we too are finding out that attics need not be the most inhabitable corner of our home, for “It is there that the sun sends his first rays and the breeze comes with the fragrance of the gardens and woods.” So what are the possibilities of your attic? Let us explore together.