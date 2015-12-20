6 essentials to create a calming and relaxing bedroom

Studies suggest that we spend more than one third of our lives sleeping. A large part of this time is spent in our bedrooms. It is true some children doze off in the history classes, many grown ups do the same in trains, buses and offices. But the number of such instances and the hours dedicated to getting such a short nap are negligible. Moreover, these rather innocuous examples show how important it is to get a good night’s sleep – morning’s sleep for the night workers – back home.

The perils of sleeplessness are all too evident in our daily lives. A number of factor contributes to this problem. Sadly, many of these are beyond control for us now. But what we can and should do is to regulate our immediate environment in such a way so as to get maximum amount of sleep and repose on a regular basis. One of these practices involves making a few alterations in our bedroom. So, how do we turn our bedrooms into a haven of peace and repose? Read on and find out for yourself.