7 clever ways to furnish a small apartment

One person's small apartment might be another's palace, but it's safe to say that if you can turn around on the spot and see your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living area in one glance, chances are you're living in a really small apartment. But even a larger apartment can easily feel small when there are lots of people living under the one roof.

So how can we cater to the special needs of compact living without sacrificing style and function? Well, the perennial advice of keep it simple, bare and generally light in colour still holds true. But at the same time, the trend for small and simple living is taking off and designers are responding to the demands for compact living solutions with verve. For instance, flexible furniture solutions are taking off in a serious way, and designs for utilising those tiny nooks and crannies in the home are more imaginative than ever before.

For 7 ideas on how to furnish your small apartment, read on!