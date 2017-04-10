11 chic and easy ideas perfect for your bathrooms

Singaporean bathrooms are often small, but they often benefit from good sunlight and a fresh, modern aesthetic. This often makes it oh-so-easy to dress up a good little bathroom without spending a whole lot of money. So what are some of the most chic and easy ways to make your small bathroom look fabulous? Well, today we'll present a great little collection of 11 bathroom ideas specifically geared towards Singaporean homes. Let's check them out!
Bamboo has slowly but surely found its' way into the chicest of Asian homes. No longer the poor-man's wood, it is now appreciated for its environmentally friendly features and moulded with modern processing. Here we can see how easily a bamboo wall can dress up a simple white bathroom.
Singaporean homes often have modern bathrooms and the great thing about this, is that this kind of bathroom can easily be dressed up to have a hotel-style aesthetic. Just add a colour-co-ordinated floral arrangement and vase.
The tropical abundance of the Singaporean climate definitely creeps its way into many Singaporean homes. Why not embrace the nature friendly look with a mini indoor garden like this.
Singapore is a big international city and many homes often have a slightly glamorous international look. You could amp up this theme by adding some lights around the mirrors Hollywood-style like this.
This simple little modern bathroom looks positively luxurious with the addition of a plush footstool. This combination of old and new definitely evokes the multilayered history of this city.
It's the little things that often really make a bathroom feel plush and comforting. Arrange a little tray like this with hand-towels, matching soaps and some pretty containers.
Sort out your storage so you can hide all the miscellaneous clutter out of sight. Then invest in some neutral, colour co-ordinated candles and trays like this. The bathroom will have a soothing, spa-like feel.
Get matching towels and roll them hotel-style beneath the counter. This will make even the cheapest and most ordinary white towels look like they belong in a hotel.
Most people make the mistake of cluttering their rooms up with too many elements of the same size. Far better to scale things up or down a notch to create contrast. Check out the fabulous vases in this modern rustic bathroom for inspiration.
Freshen up the linens and try installing a curtain like this. Better yet, include some quirky sculpture to give your bathroom individuality.
Small bathrooms don't need much to look complete. Check out the starfish on the wall of this bathroom. It's just a simple decoration but it really completes the design.
