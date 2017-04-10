Your browser is out-of-date.

11 chic and easy ideas perfect for your bathrooms

April Kennedy April Kennedy
'The Art Apartment', freedom of design freedom of design Eclectic style bathroom Marble Brown
Singaporean bathrooms are often small, but they often benefit from good sunlight and a fresh, modern aesthetic. This often makes it oh-so-easy to dress up a good little bathroom without spending a whole lot of money. So what are some of the most chic and easy ways to make your small bathroom look fabulous? Well, today we'll present a great little collection of 11 bathroom ideas specifically geared towards Singaporean homes. Let's check them out!

1. Bamboo feature wall

Bamboo Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Pixers

Bamboo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Bamboo has slowly but surely found its' way into the chicest of Asian homes. No longer the poor-man's wood, it is now appreciated for its environmentally friendly features and moulded with modern processing. Here we can see how easily a bamboo wall can dress up a simple white bathroom.

2. Hotel style floral arrangement

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM INTERIERIUM Minimalist style bathroom
INTERIERIUM

INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

Singaporean homes often have modern bathrooms and the great thing about this, is that this kind of bathroom can easily be dressed up to have a hotel-style aesthetic. Just add a colour-co-ordinated floral arrangement and vase.

3. A mini pebble garden

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern bathroom
Aayam Consultants

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

The tropical abundance of the Singaporean climate definitely creeps its way into many Singaporean homes. Why not embrace the nature friendly look with a mini indoor garden like this. 

4. Glam up with mirror with lights

'The Art Apartment', freedom of design freedom of design Eclectic style bathroom Marble Brown
freedom of design

freedom of design
freedom of design
freedom of design

Singapore is a big international city and many homes often have a slightly glamorous international look. You could amp up this theme by adding some lights around the mirrors Hollywood-style like this.

5. An antique touch

Quinta de Cravel | 2008, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern bathroom Yellow
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

This simple little modern bathroom looks positively luxurious with the addition of a plush footstool. This combination of old and new definitely evokes the multilayered history of this city.

6. More hotel-style accessories

Maison & Objet - Suite Hotel | 2010, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern bathroom Solid Wood Orange
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

It's the little things that often really make a bathroom feel plush and comforting. Arrange a little tray like this with hand-towels, matching soaps and some pretty containers.

7. Candles

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Sort out your storage so you can hide all the miscellaneous clutter out of sight. Then invest in some neutral, colour co-ordinated candles and trays like this. The bathroom will have a soothing, spa-like feel.

8. Roll the towels

Chácara Riacho, AK Arquitetura Interiores AK Arquitetura Interiores Rustic style bathroom
AK Arquitetura Interiores

AK Arquitetura Interiores
AK Arquitetura Interiores
AK Arquitetura Interiores

Get matching towels and roll them hotel-style beneath the counter. This will make even the cheapest and most ordinary white towels look like they belong in a hotel.

9. Play with proportion

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Most people make the mistake of cluttering their rooms up with too many elements of the same size. Far better to scale things up or down a notch to create contrast. Check out the fabulous vases in this modern rustic bathroom for inspiration.

10. Linens

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Eclectic style bathroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Freshen up the linens and try installing a curtain like this. Better yet, include some quirky sculpture to give your bathroom individuality.

11. Decorations

homify Eclectic style bathroom Bathroom,recessed sink,wall hung toilet,bath,tiles,holiday home,luxury.
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small bathrooms don't need much to look complete. Check out the starfish on the wall of this bathroom. It's just a simple decoration but it really completes the design.

For more small home ideas, have a look at 7 smart and affordable ideas for your small kitchen.

Which of these small bathroom ideas has you inspired?

