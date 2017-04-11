11 smart ways to split rooms (without walls)

Lots of people love the bright spacious feel of an open plan layout, but find that open plan living can look messy and feel distracting, particularly when you have more than one person living in the home.
The obvious solution is to build walls. But what if you are renting or simply don’t want to block the flow of light throughout the room? Well, there CAN be a compromise and this usually means getting creative. So let’s have a look at some of the best ways to split rooms without building walls…
Platforms are definitely fabulous for splitting rooms. That space under the floor can be used for extra storage and of course, the floor level creates a psychological boundary around each living zone. They are particularly good for the sleeping area where you don't need much head height.
Glass panels or windows are fabulous because they can provide a nice balance of aesthetics. The frame can be used to visually separate the areas while the glass acts as a gentle noise barrier.
Blinds are great because they are provide one of the most flexible ways to separate a room. They add a breezy, holiday style vibe to the home too.
A great big aquarium can be a wonderful way to separate the living zones. The fishtank will provide decoration on both sides of the room and of course, the underwater garden can provide some indoor greenery to the home.
Strictly speaking, this glass partition is actually a wall, but it's so creative that we just had to include it. The indoor garden is composed of just a few pot plants and the glass partitions add a real sense of formality to the room.
Bookcase dividers have been used for eons to divide living spaces. While boxes designs are most common, we really love the unique narrow design of this divider. It really emphasizes the height of the room and makes it feel quite elegant.
The ingenious placement of this wardrobe means that the bedroom has a semi-separate dressing room. It also makes the sleeping platform look really minimalist and slick.
These decorative panels are to die for. They add a really modern element to the home and show that a relatively temporary solution can be stylish too.
Floating bookshelves are a good approach if you don't have the layout to create a full separation. The varying lengths of this bookcase help avoid making it look boxy.
Let's check out something a little different. Separating your areas can be a great opportunity to show of some artwork or do something a little different. This ceiling mounted panel looks great.
Finally, we have another really creative solution. These intertwined branches have a cool, natural, earthy aesthetic that really works against the neutral colour scheme of this bathroom.
