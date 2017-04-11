11 smart ways to split rooms (without walls)

Lots of people love the bright spacious feel of an open plan layout, but find that open plan living can look messy and feel distracting, particularly when you have more than one person living in the home.

The obvious solution is to build walls. But what if you are renting or simply don’t want to block the flow of light throughout the room? Well, there CAN be a compromise and this usually means getting creative. So let’s have a look at some of the best ways to split rooms without building walls…