Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 smart ways to split rooms (without walls)

April Kennedy April Kennedy
PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Lots of people love the bright spacious feel of an open plan layout, but find that open plan living can look messy and feel distracting, particularly when you have more than one person living in the home.

The obvious solution is to build walls. But what if you are renting or simply don’t want to block the flow of light throughout the room? Well, there CAN be a compromise and this usually means getting creative. So let’s have a look at some of the best ways to split rooms without building walls…

1. A platform

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM INTERIERIUM Minimalist bedroom
INTERIERIUM

INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

Platforms are definitely fabulous for splitting rooms. That space under the floor can be used for extra storage and of course, the floor level creates a psychological boundary around each living zone. They are particularly good for the sleeping area where you don't need much head height.

2. Glass windows

Rénovation complète d'un appartement de 30m², MadaM Architecture MadaM Architecture Scandinavian style living room
MadaM Architecture

MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture

Glass panels or windows are fabulous because they can provide a nice balance of aesthetics. The frame can be used to visually separate the areas while the glass acts as a gentle noise barrier.

3. Blinds

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM INTERIERIUM Minimalist bedroom
INTERIERIUM

INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

Blinds are great because they are provide one of the most flexible ways to separate a room. They add a breezy, holiday style vibe to the home too.

4. An aquarium room divider

Aquarium in the city, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Tropical style living room
Aquarium Architecture

Aquarium in the city

Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

A great big aquarium can be a wonderful way to separate the living zones. The fishtank will provide decoration on both sides of the room and of course, the underwater garden can provide some indoor greenery to the home.

5. A glasshouse

Vivienda Sta. Caterina. Vivir junto al mercado., Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Industrial style kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Strictly speaking, this glass partition is actually a wall, but it's so creative that we just had to include it. The indoor garden is composed of just a few pot plants and the glass partitions add a real sense of formality to the room.

6. A modern take on a classic bookcase divider

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Bookcase dividers have been used for eons to divide living spaces. While boxes designs are most common, we really love the unique narrow design of this divider. It really emphasizes the height of the room and makes it feel quite elegant.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Smart wardrobe placement

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ingenious placement of this wardrobe means that the bedroom has a semi-separate dressing room. It also makes the sleeping platform look really minimalist and slick.

8. Decorative panels

Aménagement d'un appartement de 70m2 en Isère, Sonia HADDON Interior Designer Sonia HADDON Interior Designer Modern living room
Sonia HADDON Interior Designer

Sonia HADDON Interior Designer
Sonia HADDON Interior Designer
Sonia HADDON Interior Designer

These decorative panels are to die for. They add a really modern element to the home and show that a relatively temporary solution can be stylish too.

9. Floating bookshelves

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

Floating bookshelves are a good approach if you don't have the layout to create a full separation. The varying lengths of this bookcase help avoid making it look boxy. 

10. Creative artwork

BREATHTAKING BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM DIVIDER Bloomming BedroomAccessories & decoration Plastic White bedroom,living,room,divider
Bloomming

BREATHTAKING BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM DIVIDER

Bloomming
Bloomming
Bloomming

Let's check out something a little different. Separating your areas can be a great opportunity to show of some artwork or do something a little different. This ceiling mounted panel looks great.

11. A different approach

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Finally, we have another really creative solution. These intertwined branches have a cool, natural, earthy aesthetic that really works against the neutral colour scheme of this bathroom.

For more creative home ideas, have a look at 9 clever ways you can save space at home.

10 ways to perfect your kitchen for under 75 SGD
Which of these ideas caught you by surprise?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks