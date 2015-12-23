How can I open up a windowless bathroom?

We often aspire to a bathroom that is light, white and gleaming bright. But what is your bathroom has no windows, not even one? Well, this doesn't necessarily mean your bathroom is doomed to be dark, dingy and cramped. It just means that your bathroom needs a little bit of extra love.

In some ways, the process of opening up a bathroom without windows is primer on how to introduce life and light into any room in the home. Light, colour and mirrors are always important, but it's also important to consider the how all this might fit into the often small and functional space of a bathroom.

Here are few ideas and beautiful bathrooms that just show how easy it is to turn a windowless bathroom into a place of bright, lively spaciousness.