Illuminate your bathroom: a quick and easy guide

We all know how harsh a horrible bathroom light is on the eyes and um, perhaps the morning reflection in the mirror. So why not consider a lighting scheme that's a little easier on the eyes and ego? After all, this is the room where you start and end your day.

A great bathroom will ideally be a place of refuge and comfort, and the lighting scheme chosen will play a central role in creating this ambience. Lighting fixtures and products have come a long way in recent years and it's far easier and cheaper to install interesting lighting than ever before.

So if you have a harsh overhead light-bulb, it might be a good idea to dump it and think about other ways to light your bathroom. It will pay off in spades. For ideas and inspiration, check out these 6 bathroom lighting ideas.