Cool Scandinavian Interiors: get the look!

Scandinavian cool has been hitting its stride for a while now. In home furnishing terms, it's functional, comfortable and if you shop at a certain store eponymous with the look, largely affordable. But it's more than that.

Nordic design has a simple, bright look that often just makes many of us feel happy and at ease. It's an extremely distinctive look and it might be easy to just create it by shopping at the one store. But if you break the style down to its essentials, you can create a more deliberate plan of action. Scandi Cool is just an aesthetic of light clean lines, simplicity of form, natural materials and above all, comfortable design.

Come with us on a photo tour of some beautiful rooms for more details.