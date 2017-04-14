Small bathrooms: 5 common problems solved

Have you ever noticed just how many bottles of shampoo, shower gel and soap you can accrue? In a small bathroom, that can spell disaster for countertops, unless you consider some inset wall shelves! Built into dead space, they give you a seamless method for housing what you use, where you use it! This in-shower style is perfect for really small bathrooms.

For more great bathroom advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 small bathrooms with clever window placements.